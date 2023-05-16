MK.RU: the former head of Rosnano Anatoly Chubais and his wife were noticed in the Israeli Interior Ministry

The former head of Rosnano, Anatoly Chubais, along with his wife, director Avdotya Smirnova, were noticed in the Israeli Interior Ministry. About it informs MK.RU.

In December 2022, some Telegram channels reported that the ex-special representative of the President of Russia had received Israeli citizenship. Chubais himself did not comment on this information.

Last summer it became known that Anatoly Chubais was in the hospital. The politician became ill during a holiday on the Emerald Coast of the island of Sardinia in Italy. The former head of Rosnano, according to journalist Ksenia Sobchak, ended up in intensive care with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

According to Chubais’s wife, his arms and legs suddenly began to take away.

Later, the ex-head of Rosnano went to Germany for rehabilitation.