The President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported this Friday that the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland to attend inauguration as the first woman to assume the Presidency of Mexico, on October 1, 2024.

The presence of Freeland, the highest-ranking woman in the Canadian government, has been seen as a high-profile gesture by Canada toward the new leadership in Mexico.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauappointed Freeland as its official representative for the “Ceremony of Transfer of Federal Executive Power,” according to an official note issued by the Canadian government.

At the ceremony, Sheinbaum will assume the presidency, marking a historic milestone by becoming the first constitutional president of Mexico and North America.

Sheinbaum expressed her gratitude to Freeland for her confirmation and highlighted the strengthening of ties between Mexico and Canada in various areas, particularly in economic, social and environmental issues.

Freeland, who has been a key figure in the Canadian government under Trudeau’s leadership, has played a decisive role in international economic negotiations and in strengthening progressive policies in Canada.

The confirmed ones

To date, 106 countries and 22 international organizations have confirmed their attendance at Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration.

Midweek, the president-elect announced that at least 16 leaders, mostly from Latin America, will attend her inauguration ceremony on October 1, including from countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras and Guatemala.

The presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce; of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; of Chile, Gabriel Boric; of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; of Honduras, Xiomara Castro; of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo; and of Paraguay, Santiago Peña have confirmed their participation.

The list, shared in a statement, also includes the Prime Ministers of Belize, John Briceño; of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre; and of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit. Also attending will be Régine Abraham, the President of the Presidential Transitional Council of Haiti.

The future president also thanked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for sending a delegation led by the first lady, Jill Biden.