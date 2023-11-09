Also Chrysler seems ready to dive headfirst into the electric car market. The Stellantis Group brand is ready to put its own on the road first 100% electric model in 2025: It will be a two-row crossover, and will be built on the group’s STLA Large platform. We also know about this new battery-powered SUV that it will draw inspiration from the Airflow concept that was presented last year, although there will be notable differences compared to the series model.

The name is an unknown

Series model which, in all likelihood, will have a first name different from that of the prototype from which it draws inspiration, although no official confirmation has been received in this regard. From this point of view, the CEO of Chrysler, Christine Feuell, had admitted at the beginning of this year that the US brand was considering different options to decide the name of its first electric SUV: among these there were some rooted in the brand’s historic range, others completely new. What is certain is that the new name will not follow the conventional alphanumeric naming strategy.

STLA Large platform

Returning to the technical characteristics of the model, the design will be considered a natural evolution of the Airflow concept. As mentioned, the series electric crossover will be based on the architecture STLA Large of the Stellantis Group, which according to the latter’s forecasts will be able to guarantee up to approximately 650 kilometers of autonomy with a single charge. We will see if this will actually be the case when the American brand releases further details relating to this model.

Chrysler, not just an electric crossover

Meanwhile, Chrysler has also opened the doors to a new one sedan in the range, with the aim of filling the void left by the 300 C which is gradually saying goodbye to the company: it is not clear which power solution will characterize this new sedan. Finally, the American brand has also made it known that it intends to continue offering the Pacifica minivan with a hybrid powertrain until the end of the decade.