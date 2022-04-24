Will the Chrysler brand make it past the current decade? Currently the American manufacturer is part of the weak chain of the Stellantis Group, relegated to a situation of subjection to Jeep and RAM and almost disappeared from the radar in terms of novelty. That almost is a must because there is a model of the future, the electric Airflow, which may give some hope to those who would like to see Chrysler back on the crest of the wave. The car is expected to arrive in 2024, and after the first vision shown at Stellantis Software Day, it returned to the New York Motor Show with a new graphic design.

The concept came back to light with a Graphite version, distinguished by a black body color and copper accents inside and outside. “Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept, the latest version of our prototype, represents the many possibilities on our brand’s path to a fully electric future“Said Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand. “This new Airflow personality highlights the flexibility of the future Chrysler brand design direction. The evolution will continue to offer a complete portfolio of battery electric vehicles, and we are also completely rethinking and reinventing the customer experience.“.

The car is equipped with a panoramic glass roof and 22-inch wheels, with a cabin characterized by premium finishes and a predisposition for semi-autonomous driving. Airflow is also expected to benefit from the partnership between Stellantis and Foxconn, adopting the future SmartCockpit which will be developed as part of the agreement between the two companies. Thanks to the STLA Medium architecture, Chrysler’s electric should be able to accommodate batteries with a capacity of up to 104 kWh for a potential range close to 700 km with single or double engine configurations with all-wheel drive and powers from 125 to 330 kW. The lines would remain largely similar to those of the concept car, with interiors made using environmentally friendly materials.