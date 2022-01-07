The electric Chrysler Airflow Concept that the American manufacturer is presenting at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas represents a new start. Although there is not a word about a production version, the Airflow personifies the ambition to make a radical EV switch.

Currently, the Chrysler range consists of the hopelessly outmoded 300 and the not-armpit-fresh Pacifica either, a monocab which in 2016 followed in the footsteps of the Chrysler (Grand) Voyager, which was also sold in Europe at the time. Chrysler should be ready with a 100% electric production model by 2025, by 2028 the model range would only consist of electric cars. At least that is the strategic line that the umbrella Stellantis group has mapped out for Chrysler.

STLA technology

The Chrysler Airflow Concept is said to be on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, which is currently being developed for the car group’s premium brands. This concept car gets two electric motors of 150 kW each, good for a system power of more than 400 hp. The unspecified battery pack promises a driving range of approximately 600 kilometers. Earlier we learned that the STLA Medium models would have batteries with a capacity between 87 kWh and 104 kWh.

We estimate the chance that the Chrysler Airflow will also be sold in Europe in 2025 is low. But we will of course encounter the EV technology used on the electric cars of the Stellantis group that will become available in our regions. Then we think of the EV models from Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia.