There was no doubt among the Stellantis brands most in need of a restructuring and a clear strategy for relaunch Chrysler. The American brand has lived the last few years in a corner, with a reduced range and alarming sales figures: just think that in 2021 the American car manufacturer sold only 115,004 units in the United States, 534,289 units less than in the United States. 2005 and 209,842 fewer units than in 2015. To revive the fortunes of Chrysler, the Stellantis group has thought of a totally electric future, in line with the transition strategies of the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA.

The debut of the Chrysler Airflow concept during CES 2022 laid the foundations for the transformation of the brand into a full electric brand starting in 2028 but the first new features for the range will already be in the near future. In addition to the production version of the Airflow, arriving in 2025, Chrysler is ready to launch other models that will join the battery-powered crossover. Confirming an expansion of the American brand’s line-up was the company’s CEO, Christine Feuell: “Chrysler is returning – stated the number one of the brand during an interview with Automotive News – “In the next few years we will have a completely new model range. Our offering will include a number of new products that don’t exist today, but also cars that are still playing important roles in their respective segments. “

An important anticipation that suggests the possibility of seeing an electric version of the models currently on sale: “Our intention is to redefine the products for those segments, minivans and large sedans, with something that differs significantly from what is currently on the market today.”. With these segments that are gradually losing more and more appeal, it is therefore possible that Pacifica and Voyager will be transformed into crossover. Feuell then underlined the intention to completely transform the image of the brand, which it will aim at become almost like a “startup” able to compete with younger brands, starting with Tesla.