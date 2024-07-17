Ciudad Juárez— Unidentified individuals set fire to a vehicle that was parked outside a house in the Revolución Mexicana neighborhood during the early hours of the morning.

A commander of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that at 2:25 a.m., they received reports of an active fire that was destroying a 2005 Chrysler 300 car, on the streets of Felipe Berriozabal and Gilberto Limón, where police from the Western District initially arrived.

A team of firefighters on board fire extinguisher number 12 arrived to put out the fire and found a plastic container with gasoline residue on the passenger seat, confirming that it was a criminal act (intentional), said Captain Manuel Corral.

The investigation was carried out by the night-shift ministerial police.