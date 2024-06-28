Home page politics

From: Laura May

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla have so far appeared as a dynamic AfD duo. Now the right-wing populist dual leadership is in question.

Berlin – Surprisingly, Tino Chrupalla has introduced new structures in the AfD-leadership as possible. The federal spokesman of the right-wing populists has led the party as chairman of the AfD parliamentary group since 2021 together with Alice Weidel in a dual leadership. However, he could also imagine the party being led by just one person, he said shortly before the AfD’s federal party conference in Essen at the weekend.

When asked how he felt about the introduction of a general secretary in his party, Chrupalla said on Friday in ZDF-“Morgenmagazin”: “I am not skeptical about that. It is a suggestion that I made two years ago.” Part of the professionalization of a party is also talking about changes in the next two or three years. “I think that is legitimate and I would support it.”

The AfD party conference in Essen will decide on the future of the dual leadership

At the party conference, a motion is to be voted on that provides for an additional secretary general in the event that there is only one chairperson in the future. Around 600 AfD delegates are expected to dpa on Saturday and Sunday in Essen. The leadership duo Chrupalla-Weidel are running for re-election – but according to the statutes, the AfD can also be led by a single chairman.

Chrupalla stressed that he had nothing against a change to a single leader. “No, I’m not against that,” he said. The party conference will also discuss whether the general secretary could be assigned to two chairmen. The proposal only applies to the coming years and not to the elections at this party conference.

So far, Chrupalla and Weidel have defended the AfD dual leadership

Both leaders of the right-wing populists have so far defended the AfD’s dual leadership. Weidel told the World a few days ago: “Tino Chrupalla and I both have different strengths, we want to continue as a dual leadership. I don’t want to do without him at my side.”

Chrupalla said: “With Alice Weidel, a relationship of trust has developed that I have never experienced before in politics.” Differences can also bring people together. “We accept our differences and that is precisely why we are successful as a duo,” said Chrupalla. (lm/dpa)