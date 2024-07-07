Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

In an ARD summer interview, AfD leader Tino Chrupalla spoke out in favor of his co-chair Alice Weidel as candidate for chancellor.

Update from July 7, 5.40 p.m.: Tino Chrupalla, the chairman of the AfD, has endorsed a possible candidacy for chancellor for his co-chair Alice Weidel. He said in ARD-Summer interview: “Alice Weidel would be a very good candidate for chancellor, which I would also support.” However, he stressed that he would not make any hasty decisions. “In the end, it will be decided by a party conference or the base in our party,” said Chrupalla in the “Report from Berlin.”

In June, Chrupalla and Weidel were re-elected as AfD leaders for another two years at a federal party conference. According to the AfD, Chrupalla received almost 83 percent of the votes, while Weidel received just under 80 percent of the yes votes. The AfD does not take abstentions into account.

Chrupalla believes that the AfD will definitely enter the federal election next autumn with its own candidate for chancellor. “That is quite clear. Because I think that is what the voters expect,” he said on ARD. The AfD must launch a “frontal attack” on the federal government in the election.

Chrupalla answers viewers’ questions before ARD summer interview

First report: Berlin – The dual leadership of the AfD appears today separately at the summer interviews in the ARD and the ZDF While Alice Weidel in ZDF Tino Chrupalla will be present in the ARD Even before the actual interview, Chrupalla answered some viewers’ questions – he gives a foretaste of the summer interview at 6 p.m. on the Tagesschau YouTube channel in First.

AfD is suspected of being right-wing extremist – Chrupalla defends himself against the accusation before ARD summer interview

“We don’t even know what the specific reasons are,” said the AfD leader when asked how he felt about the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution’s assessment that his party is classified nationwide as a suspected right-wing extremist case. His regional association in Saxony, on the other hand, is considered to be definitely right-wing extremist. According to Chrupalla, there is no court ruling that confirms this accusation.

The Higher Administrative Court in Münster has declared the Office for the Protection of the Constitution’s assessment that the AfD should be monitored to be legal. Chrupalla also acknowledges this. “Keeping an eye on the AfD is something you can definitely do. You should do that if you want to,” says Chrupalla. However, he wants to prove the opposite with his party. “And more and more citizens and voters see it that way too.”

Chrupalla does not see a right-wing radical movement in his party. And if there were one, the party would take action against it. However, the AfD politicians who warned at the meeting in Potsdam are not right-wing radicals, according to Chrupalla. At the meeting, the former head of the right-wing extremist Identitarian Movement, Martin Sellner, spoke of the targeted repatriation of “non-assimilated citizens”, according to research by Corrective shows.

Out of the EU – back to nation states: Chrupalla calls for currency reform before ARD summer interview

A “new euro” is needed, says Chrupalla in the Tagesschau. A single currency within the EU has its advantages, but is not being implemented properly, said the AfD leader. According to him, the countries that are economically strong must come together to form a monetary union. “It cannot be that (…) we permanently support the southern states.”

Chrupalla is critical of the EU, as is typical for his party. His party is committed to fundamentally reforming the union of states – after all, Germany pays more than all other member states. Whether the AfD will join the new faction of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban join? “I don’t think so at the moment,” said Chrupalla. There are too many talks going on for the party to be able to decide on a partner.

“Europe is changing right now,” is Chrupalla’s assessment. “And for the better. Namely, towards the strong union of nation states, which we have always supported.” In this sense, he agrees with Orbán and describes his policy “in Hungary’s interest” as very good. The fact that Hungary receives the fourth most grants from the EU after Poland, Belgium and Romania (as of 2022) and is therefore not one of the economically strong countries he mentioned does not seem to bother him much.

Ukraine war – Chrupalla questions whether the territories occupied by Russia belong to Ukraine

If she CrimeaKherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia belong to Ukraine, asks moderator Markus Preiß? “That is a decision that must be made in the next few weeks and months or perhaps years,” is Chrupalla’s answer. Russia annexed parts of Ukrainian territory in violation of international law as early as 2014 and during the brutal war of aggression.

“The areas currently still belong to Ukraine, no question about it,” Chrupalla continued. Whether it stays that way is up to the people there to decide. To clarify this question, the warring parties should come together for peace negotiations. (nhi)