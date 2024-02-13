Of Silvia Turin

The diet to which the patients at the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence were subjected excluded industrially processed foods, which contain additives, emulsifiers and preservatives. In 70% of cases there was complete remission, even from severe forms

With a anti-inflammatory diet specific for the intestine some patients at the Meyer Irccs University Hospital in Florence have gone into remission with respect to Crohn's disease, that is, they have no longer had manifestations of the pathology.

Experimentation in progress These are the results of an ongoing trial at the children's hospital: the diet has so far been recommended to more than 60 young patients. In 70% of casesdoctors witnessed a complete remission of the disease, even if it had occurred in severe form. Crohn's disease is a serious inflammatory pathology that affects the small intestine and colon and which increasingly appears in childhood.



The diet which the patients were subjected to excluded all foods that may have an inflammatory action on the intestine, in particular those processed by industry that contain additives, emulsifiers and preservatives.

The success Dietary therapy has proven effective even in patients who do not respond to medical treatments, even with the use of latest generation biological drugs. We are very satisfied with this result – Paolo Lionetti, who heads pediatric gastroenterology at Meyer, explained to Ansa -: until recently, patients were given a exclusively liquid diet which had demonstrated good results, but was difficult to accept. This diet, although rather rigid, is followed more willingly by children and adolescents. Plus, there are no side effects. The specialists are also trying to develop, in collaboration with Meyer, a Mediterranean variant of the diet.

: a condition of continuous alert that can persist silently within our organism. It is supported by the cells of the immune system that produce inflammatory cytokines. While acute inflammation is an essential response of our body, the prime mover of all defense systems, chronic low-grade inflammation occurs when the body remains in a state of alarm, without the classic signs such as pain or inflammation. 'temperature increase. This continuous state of alarm certainly does related to the most widespread diseases in the Western world. implicated in: type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke), tumors, neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer's), osteoporosis. It is also present in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and there are hypotheses that correlate it with depression, aging, intestinal and rheumatic diseases and greater mortality in the elderly.

Foods if no foods Foods that are inflammatory for the intestine are: refined carbohydrates (white cereals), sugary drinks, industrially produced ready foods, all foods fried at high temperatures, red meat and animal proteins, processed meats (cured meats, frankfurters, etc. .), trans fats (margarines and all hydrogenated fats). The diet present in developed Western countries is very often a pro-inflammatory diet.

The Mediterranean diet is a diet that combats inflammation, but even in Italy fewer and fewer people follow it. The entire plant kingdom is rich in anti-inflammatory foods – explains Stefano Erzegovesi, Nutritionist and Psychiatrist -: dark green leafy vegetables (kale, black cabbage, turnip greens, chard, herbs, spinach, etc.), red-orange foods -yellow, i.e. rich in carotenoids, extra virgin olive oil, nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds) and all fresh fruit (for example berries or apples with their peel). In practice, fibers and phytochemical antioxidants, the elements that give color to vegetables.