Trump addresses his supporters on January 6. JIM BOURG / Reuters

On January 6, hordes of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol, when congressmen were preparing to definitively certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The rebels sought to prevent an alleged massive electoral fraud from prospering, of which no judge has found any evidence, but that Trump and his allies had been denouncing for months. On January 13, the House of Representatives approved the second impeachment to Trump for inciting insurrection. The Senate is preparing to deliver its verdict, probably exculpatory, as Democrats are not expected to have the 17 Republican votes they would need to achieve the two-thirds majority required for a conviction. What follows is a chronological review of the events that led to the insurrection:

July 9, 2020. President Trump refuses to say whether he will accept the result of the November 3 presidential election. Asked about this by Fox News host Chris Wallace, Trump responds, “No, I’m not just going to say yes. Nor am I going to say no. The president has been tweeting since May that the increase in the vote by mail, which is beginning to be seen to grow dramatically due to the pandemic, will involve electoral fraud.

17 of August. With the polls against, Trump assures that he will only lose the elections if they are manipulated. “The only way we will lose the election is if it is rigged, remember that,” he says at a rally in Wisconsin. He would repeat that same statement seven days later, at the Republican National Convention.

September 3. The president refuses to confirm that he will ensure a peaceful transfer of power. “Well, we are going to have to see what happens,” he answered a direct question from a journalist at a press conference at the White House.

September 29th. First presidential debate. After a summer of demonstrations for racial justice, when the moderator asks Trump to condemn white supremacist militias like the Proud Boys, the president tells them: “Take a step back and wait,” a phrase that the militia violent will later become its slogan. Trump adds that “someone has to do something about Antifa and the left.” He ends the debate by warning about “the chaos of the electoral night.”

October 19. The president refuses to denounce QAnon’s conspiracy theory, which maintains that the Democratic and progressive elites are a sect of pedophiles and Satan-worshiping cannibals. “I don’t know anything about QAnon, what I hear is that they are strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that,” he says at a televised election event. Asked if he thinks such a network exists, he replies: “I don’t know and neither do you.”

November 1st. Trump praises on Twitter a group of his supporters in Texas who surrounded a Biden campaign bus traveling on the freeway with their cars, trying to make it stop and go off the road. “I love Texas,” the president tweets, along with a video of the action. “These patriots did nothing wrong,” he tweets again later.

November 3. Election day. It had been known for weeks that the result would take time to be known and that the first data from the recount would be more favorable for Republicans, since voting by mail, which grew enormously due to the pandemic, had been used to a much greater extent by Democrats. However, on the same day 4 at noon Trump spoke on Twitter of “a great victory.” In the three weeks following the elections, it publishes 550 tweets, 75% of which are intended to question the integrity of the elections. On the same November 3, a Tea Party co-founder creates a Facebook group called Stop the Steal, where hoaxes are shared, often crudely manipulated, that pass as first-hand evidence of electoral fraud. Facebook closes the page when it already has thousands of followers, who migrate to other forums. Events with the slogan Stop the Steal begin to take place.

November 5th. President’s first public television appearance since election night. “If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” he says. “They are trying to rig an election, and we cannot allow that to happen.”

November 7. The mainstream media give Joe Biden the winner. The media use their statistical models, refined over the years, to declare when one of the candidates is mathematically the winner in each state, and finally at the national level. This is the time when an election is normally decided, even if there are days before the official certification by the authorities of each State. This same day, Rudy Giuliani, in a bizarre press conference at a gardening establishment in Pennsylvania, speaks of electoral fraud. It is the first in a series of similar events that the Trump team holds in various states where the results have been adjusted. “This is the gravest constitutional crisis our nation has ever experienced. We will only be the beacon of hope for the world if we are willing to stand up with courage and integrity and defend our republic, ”tweets former National Security Councilor Michael Flynn. “This is basically a new American revolution,” says attorney Sidney Powell.

December 12th. Stop the Steal events are held across the country. Some turn violent. “Wow! Thousands of people training in Washington DC for Stop the Steal. I didn’t know about this, but I’ll see you! ”Trump tweets.

Decembre 19th. Trump begins to build support and encourage his supporters to gather in a large rally in the nation’s capital on January 6, coinciding with the certification ceremony in Congress of Joe Biden’s electoral victory, which marks the last step in the official proclamation of the winner of a presidential selections. “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 elections,” the president tweeted. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Come, it will be wild! ”He writes. It is the first in a series of tweets in the following days spreading the call.

January 6, 2021. In the morning, the president and his allies continue to encourage his followers to attend the demonstration to “stop the theft.” “Fight. For. Trump, ”tweets radical congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. At noon, Trump addresses the assembled crowd from a stage set up next to the White House. Talk for more than an hour. His harangues to the crowd went around the world: “You will never recover our country if you are weak, you must show strength and be strong”; “We fight, we fight like the devil, and if you don’t fight like the devil, you won’t have a country left”; “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue and we’re going to the Capitol.” He also says, as his defense attorneys at trial recalled: “Everyone here will walk to the Capitol to make their voices heard peacefully and patriotically.” His followers, even before the speech ends, begin to march towards the Capitol. At 1:00 p.m., the first protesters overcome the police resistance and manage to break violently into the Capitol. Soon many more entrances open through which more and more assailants enter the building. At 2:24 p.m., when the assailants have been inside Congress for more than an hour and have become strong, the president does not mention the insurrection and lashes out on Twitter against Vice President Pence, who is hidden inside the Capitol where, as president of the Senate, had to participate in the certification of the electoral result. “Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution,” Trump writes. At 4:17 p.m. he broadcasts a videotaped statement, in which he insists on his accusations of electoral fraud. “You must go home, we must have peace. We love you, you are very special, ”he tells the rebels who have been in the Capitol for more than three hours. At 6:01 p.m. he publishes another tweet: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred electoral victory by landslide is taken so abruptly and aggressively from great patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for too long. Leave in peace and love. Remember this day always ”.