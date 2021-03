At midnight on December 13, 2018, the National Police stormed the newsroom of Confidential Y This week, the independent media that I have run for 25 years. There was no judicial or administrative resolution to justify the attack, although we know that there was an unwritten political order from the Supreme Chief of Police, President Daniel Ortega ….

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS