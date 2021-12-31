Less than three days until the premiere of Spider-man in Latin America. Thousands of fans have already sold out the cinemas where the masked man who throws cobwebs will be broadcast. When the metaverse is announced, many generations will congregate in the halls waiting to see villains like the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus again. But for those who have not often followed the saga, it’s a must see, in chronological order, all the movies that have been made about Spider-Man .

In the following note, review, one by one, the list of films that you will have to see again to understand Spider-Man: no way home.

Spider-man

(2002) After being bitten by a genetically modified spider, a shy and clumsy high school student acquires incredible abilities as an arachnid. You will soon understand that your mission is to use them to fight evil and defend your neighbors. You can see it in Movistar.

Spider-man 2

(2004) As if Peter Parker couldn’t get enough of his own problems, studies and his love for Mary Jane, now he has to save the city from a new villain, Doctor Octopus. You can also see it in Movistar.

Spider-man 3

(2007) Peter Parker undergoes a terrible transformation when his suit turns black and unleashes his dark and vindictive personality. He will face the greatest challenge of his life as he has to rediscover the humility and compassion that make him who he is: a hero. You can see it in Movistar.

The amazing Spider-Man

(2012) Like most adolescents his age, Peter is trying to discover who he is and how he has come to be what he is. On his journey to connect the dots of his past, he discovers a family secret that will ultimately shape his destiny as Spiderman. You can watch it on Netflix.

The amazing Spider-Man 2

(2014) The life of Peter Parker is not like that of any teenager. The young man combines his time fighting against the evil turned into Spider-Man and studying at the institute together with the girl he loves, Gwen. You can watch it on Netflix.

Captain America: civil war

(2016) While trying to arrest Rumlow in Lagos, Captain America, Falcon, Black Widow and Scarlet Witch are forced to perform an intervention to prevent the theft of a lethal sample at the Institute of Infectious Diseases. You can see it on Disney +.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

(2017) Peter Parker assumes his new identity as Spider-Man and returns to live with his aunt after his adventure with the Avengers. Upon returning, while still under the tutelage of Tony Stark, he discovers that a ruthless new enemy has emerged who seeks to destroy everything he loves: the Vulture. You can see it on Disney +.

Avengers: infinity war

(2018) Superheroes team up to defeat the mighty Thanos, the worst enemy they have ever faced. If Thanos manages to gather the six gems of infinity: power, time, soul, reality, mind and space, no one will be able to stop him. You can see it on Disney +.

Avengers: Endgame

(2019) After the devastating events of Avengers: infinity war, the universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos, the Mad Titan. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must meet once again to try to stop him and restore order to the universe once and for all. You can see it on Disney +.

Spider-Man: Far from home

(2019) Peter Parker decides to spend a well-deserved vacation in Europe with MJ, Ned and the rest of his friends. However, Peter must put on the Spider-Man suit again when Nick Fury entrusts him with a new mission: to stop the attack of creatures that are causing chaos on the continent.

When is Spider-Man: no way home released?

The third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be released in theaters in Peru on December 16, 2021 . However, the film will have its national preview on the 15th of the same month.

Confirmed actors in Spider-Man: no way home

The third installment in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy will star Tom Holland, just like his predecessors. Meanwhile, the additional cast, which has been revealed for now, includes Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Zendaya (MJ), Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), JK Simmons (JJ Jameson), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), among other stars.