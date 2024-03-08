













Chrono Trigger: The time Akira Toriyama left a message for his children in a video game









The unfortunate death of Akira Toriyama It not only makes us remember everything he did in the world of manga and anime. He also had a very worthy participation collaborating in the video game industry, being Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest the immediate references of their work.

Akira Toriyama was a key part of the success of Dragon Quest at the time, because he not only drew the video game characters, but also the monsters for which these titles are known. Now the story of Chrono Trigger It is also very special.

This game that was published by Squaresoft on March 11, 1995 in Japan had several talents involved in it. Hironobu Sakaguchi, the mind behind Final Fantasy, was in charge of the game's design. Dragon Quest's Yuji Horii wrote the story of Chrono Trigger. Akira Toriyama dedicated himself to the art of the game. Technically we had a “Dream Team” working together.

Now, this video game was recognized for a very particular point and that was having a good number of endings (13 in total). This gave it a high level of replayability, a detail that made it challenging and fun at the same time. Of course, having your progress from a saved file gave you a clear advantage since you had everything unlocked.

Thanks to this, many players took on the task of looking for all the endings that this title had. Unlocking them all depended on playing with every possible variable. The children of the creator of Dragon Ball had to dedicate a lot of time to find an ending dedicated to them.

Chrono Trigger and the ending that Akira Toriyama dedicated to his children

With the death of Akira Toriyama We immediately remember his work with the video game Chrono Trigger. This title has 13 endings and in one of them, the author of dragon ball He dedicates a loving message to his children.

Akira Toriyama wrote this message for his two children, Sasuke and Kikka, hidden in one of Chrono Trigger's endings. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2Ig5X0pC9M — Rebecca Stone (Taylor's Version) (@forestminish) March 8, 2024

In Toriyama's dialogue you can read: “Heeey! Sasuke! Kikka! Dad works on games like this! They are watching? Isn't he great!?”

The same and it is not the same detail, but in the video game Blue Dragon We can also find a video with Akira Toriyama giving a message to the hero.

Regarding the death of Akira Toriyama, we tell you that both the manga and video game industries have already spoken out on this very delicate issue. Goku's voices also did their thing.

