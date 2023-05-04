A new post on the official blog Playstation show some details of Chrono Odysseyproject belonging to the group of works labeled sony which should be released by 2026. The title MMORPGs has many elements in common with Monster Huntersas well as a time control mechanic integrated within the gameplay and in particular the fights.

The Korean Study Npixels has listed what are the strengths of Chrono Odyssey inside the post on the Playstation Blog. The topics covered are mainly the use of Unreal Engine 5as visible from the trailer, the weather control, the game world and the combat.

As visible in the video, the battles are very reminiscent of the fights seen in Final Fantasy 16, with attacks and blocks dynamic and influenced by the position of the player. The playable classes in Chrono Odyssey they will be SwordsmanThe Rangersit SorcererThe PaladinThe berserker and theMurderer. The fights against the Bosses, then, have mechanics very similar to those seen in Monster Hunters.

The most interesting part of the trailer of Chrono Odyssey however, it is the one in which it is shown how in combat it will be possible to manipulate time to your liking, as already seen in Quantum Break. The beginning of the video then suggests that it will be possible to ride and drive boats.