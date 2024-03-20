On the occasion of GDC 2024 he showed up again Chrono Odyssey with a spectacular one trailer which shows what this particular MMORPG for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, built on the basis of Unreal Engine 5, is capable of.
Developed by the South Korean team NPIXEL, Chrono Odyssey will come published by Kakao Gamesalthough it doesn't have a release date set yet.
The game was initially announced in 2020 with a first presentation trailer, and was then shown with a first gameplay video last year.
Development has continued and the project has now found a publisher, which should bring it even closer to its release on the market, pending further information on the launch, which should take place on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
A very interesting MMORPG
Set in a particular fantasy world, the game takes inspiration from classic Western fantasy but also presents some interesting variations in stylistic terms, adding some rather peculiar touches.
The MMORPG should feature a large amount of quests to complete and presents itself as a high-profile production, including the use of Unreal Engine 5 and plans for a global launch supported by localization in multiple languages.
#Chrono #Odyssey #shown #trailer #GDC #spectacular #MMORPG #Unreal #Engine
Leave a Reply