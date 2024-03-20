On the occasion of GDC 2024 he showed up again Chrono Odyssey with a spectacular one trailer which shows what this particular MMORPG for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, built on the basis of Unreal Engine 5, is capable of.

Developed by the South Korean team NPIXEL, Chrono Odyssey will come published by Kakao Gamesalthough it doesn't have a release date set yet.

The game was initially announced in 2020 with a first presentation trailer, and was then shown with a first gameplay video last year.

Development has continued and the project has now found a publisher, which should bring it even closer to its release on the market, pending further information on the launch, which should take place on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series