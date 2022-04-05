Before analyzing Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition in review, a small overview is a must: at the time of the first 32-bit PlayStation there were not a few thick games that unfortunately did not cross the Japanese and American borders, ending up remain completely unpublished in Europe. Just think of the first SaGa Frontierbrought back to life by a recent high definition remaster, followed by RPGs like the epochal Xenogears, one of the best Square Soft JRPGs ever. At the time, more precisely in 1999, another sui generis title also saw the light, an unofficial sequel to another, great classic, this time from the 16-bit era, that is Chrono Trigger. Contrary to its predecessor, Chrono Cross completely changed its register, proposing a brand new story, characters and character design.

Developed by writer and director Masato Kato together with other programmers who have worked on Chrono Triggerincluding artistic director Yasuyuki Honne and sound engineer Minoru Akao, Chrono Cross it imposed itself at the times as one of the most atypical games among those developed by the well-known Japanese developer. The presence of the composer, Yasunori Mitsuda, together with the character design by Nobuteru Yūki, convinced critics and audiences (overseas), although with the years Square Soft – which later became Square Enix – never took over the franchise by creating a third chapter or converting its classic into PAL version. Now, however, with Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition the publisher who gave birth to sagas like that of Final Fantasy has decided to give way to us Europeans to enjoy Serge’s adventures, and we have tried it for you in the review.

A destiny to be rewritten

We immediately assume that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is, unsurprisingly, a version of the game redesigned for today’s gaming platforms. We are therefore not talking about a remake, but a re-edition (almost) identical to the original one, inserting all the elements that made the title successful in Japan and, shortly after, in the North American market. What game are we talking about? Chrono Cross is, as you have understood all too well, a classic turn-based JRPG, a genre so popular in the late 90s. Following only in passing the story of the first Chrono Triggerthe game follows the story of a boy named Serge and the young daredevil thief named Kid. The two will have to join forces the day Serge ends up in one against his will alternate realitya parallel world in which the hero he discovers that he has died mysteriously long ago.

Starting from this narrative assumption, the game ended up being the “usual” great fantastic epic by Square, based on a roleplaying system that is all too well established over time, system that the The Radical Dreamers Edition resumes in full. Over 40 different faces can in fact accompany the protagonist and his allies, occasionally proposing some crossroads that will allow you to meet always different heroes. This will make every game quite varied, therefore given the possibility of setting up parties that are always different and with different unique skills, varying a gameplay that is too anchored to tradition, which after more than 20 years could be all too usual.

Chrono Cross immerses us in a game world from explore on foot or by boat, with a navigation system that will allow you to scour the areas around the island, including villages, unexplored areas and real dungeons. For the rest, talking to the locals to get objects and accept assignments, will go hand in hand with confronting opponents of various kinds. In this case, the classic turn-based combat system intervenes, although the all too famous casual encounters are not present; the enemies are in fact visible on the map by moving inside the locations, waiting for the player to decide whether or not to engage in a fight (except customary boss fights or ambushes).

The remastering of the Square game made it necessary a not indifferent graphic refreshalbeit not substantial: as happened with some recent remasters, splendid pre-rendered backgrounds and 3D characters to Final Fantasy go hand in hand with the chara design of Nobuteru Yuuki (Escaflowne), strong now of the splendor of thehigh resolution and more detailed polygonal models. The atmosphere that will be breathed for most of the time will be that of sparkling and colorful tropical settings, although things will darken as we approach the grand finale (or it would be better to say endingssince there are 8 different). Furthermore, for the more nostalgic, it will be possible opt for the original character modelsthus ensuring an experience closer to that seen on the first PlayStation (with all the visual “defects” of the case), as well as the options to recreate an experience as close as possible to the original one, thanks also to an aspect ratio in 4: 3.

A discordant note – it is appropriate to say – which we cannot fail to take note of in the review, is however linked to the fact that for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Square Enix has decided that it will not be possible to select between the soundtrack original and its remastered version, seen and considered only the latter will be included in the new version available in digital stores from 7 April. Fortunately, the traces of composer Yasunori Mitsuda (also author of the OST of Xenogears and of Xenoblade Chronicles) are still of a good standard, though not reaching the glories of other musical scores of classic Square, perhaps by Nobuo Uematsu or Hitoshi Sakimoto. Note: The Radical Dreamers Edition also includes in the package Radical Dreamers – Le Trésor Interdit, a crossroads text adventure published in Japan in 1996 (on Super Nintendo, via Satellaview), useful to explain some background of the Chrono universe in its entirety.