Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition comes out 23 years after its original debut in the form of a remaster: an authentic translation that brings a classic of Squaresoft for the first Playstation on the last one (even if in backward compatibility, and not with a version dedicated to the current gen), thus making itself available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Switch.

Digital Foundry wanted to analyze the updated sector of the production published by Square Enix… but the results were rather unexpected, and the title turns out to be seriously mismanaged, even managing to lose the performance-side comparison with the original for PS1.

Many character models have been improved, some figures entirely redesigned, the backdrops have been processed with an artificial intelligence upscaling – changes that can be activated or not via the front-end launcher, choosing whether to have a new or classic viewwhich does not allow you to choose individually but to have all or nothing.

Regardless of the selected mode, however, there are universal changes, for example the resolution and much clearer texts in the opening in full motion video, changes that however do not apply to the following movies always in full motion viceo. The music in these sequences feels very compressed, with a quality almost indistinguishable from that of the PS1 version, but thankfully the in-game soundtrack also shines with re-orchestrated tracks.

The framerate, here, is a cross: on PS5 and Switch it is not always stable, often lowering until it meets the framerate of the PS1 version, but in many cases it is lowered even more, for example in a corridor that meets at the start: on PS5 20fps are recorded, while on PS1 they are 30 and stable too, but it gets worse, as elsewhere the framerate can receive a cap at 15 or even at 10fps. Even in the first Playstation the framerate traveled between 10 and 30 images per second, but here we are talking about a remaster that runs on extremely powerful consoles.

The question clearly arises: why does a 1999 game have performance “Nightmare” (as Digital Foundry itself mentions) on hardware 21 years later? One of the possibilities could be the kind of emulation of a PS1 game, which perhaps would have benefited more from a full blown remake – and indeed in the save menu there is the presence of virtual memory cards of the old PS1.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition was also released on PC, so the British editorial team wondered if the situation improves on hardware that mounts a Titan RTX, but the results were almost identical to what was seen on PS5.

A remaster, in short, very disappointing except for some tweaks, which however do not turn out to be a heavy enough counterweight.

Source: Eurogamer.net