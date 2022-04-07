SQUARE ENIX released the launch trailer for CHRONO CROSS: The Radical Dreamers Edition, available today on console and PC. As previously anticipated, the title owns a series of improvements to adapt to current platforms, like high definition textures and a reworked soundtrack. Also there will be new features for quality-of-life such as the ability to speed up the game or cancel fights.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for CHRONO CROSS: The Radical Dreamers Editionreminding you that the title is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION IS NOW AVAILABLE ON MODERN PLATFORMS

MILAN (April 7, 2022) – Today SQUARE ENIX® announced that CHRONO CROSS™: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION is now available digitally on PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™), Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox One and Steam®. Now you can go on an epic adventure with enhanced illustrations by original character designer Nobuteru Yuuki, reworked music by acclaimed composer Yasunori Mitsuda, and a host of other enhancements.

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION introduces a new generation to this story of adventure and friendship that transcends time, with one of the largest and most diverse cast of playable characters of any RPG on the market thanks to more than 40 unique potential party members. Follow the story of Serge, who ends up in another world and realizes that there is a connection between his existence and the future of this planet. The remastered edition includes RADICAL DREAMERS – Le Trésor Interdit –a text adventure published in 1996 for Satellaview that sets the stage for the story of CHRONO CROSS.

Watch the launch trailer for CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION here: https://youtu.be/3kjktm2U_YM

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION includes a wide range of improvements and new features, including:

3D models converted to HD *;

New illustrations and new character design by Nobuteru Yuuki *;

Background music reworked by Yasunori Mitsuda;

Ability to activate and deactivate random encounters;

Background filter *;

Features that improve combat;

Automatic combat function;

Added localization in French, Italian, German and Spanish;

Possibility to choose between the pixel style font and the HD font *;

Ability to change the screen resolution;

RADICAL DREAMERS – Le Trésor Interdit –never published so far in the West;

The ability to choose between original and updated graphics *.

* 3D models, illustrations, font and background filter cannot be activated / deactivated separately, only as a whole.

You will also be able to hear a new song and seven rearranged pieces of music from CHRONO CROSS And RADICAL DREAMERS– Le Trésor Interdit, all recreated under the supervision of Yasunori Mitsuda.

The PlayStation 4 version of CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION will include a PS4 theme with Serge and Kid sailing the blue ocean with a dragon flying above them. You can get the theme from PlayStation Store. The included background music is a guitar arrangement by “RADICAL DREAMERS – Le Trésor Interdit“, Supervised by Yasunori Mitsuda and previously recorded only on the limited edition Blu-ray disc of the tour for the 20th anniversary of CHRONO CROSS.

For more information, please visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/games/chrono-cross-radical-dreamers-edition