Self Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition came true we owe it to the fact that the developers of Square Enix were afraid that the original version of the game became unplayable, i.e was lost. This was revealed by the development team itself in an interview granted to Gamesradar +.

Initially the project was planned for 2019, the twentieth anniversary of the game, but then it was postponed until 2022, the year in which it actually came out.

Koichiro Sakamoto, the producer of the remastered edition, explained that “When the project was decided, Chrono Cross was in danger of becoming unplayable. On PS3 there was a game archiving service, which allowed you to play PS1 titles, but PlayStation 4 was already on the market. At the time, we didn’t know if PS4 would have the Game Archive service. We feared that Chrono Cross would become unplayable. So the remaster project was decided. That’s the story.”

Outside of Japan, the Game Archive service is known as the PSone Classics Collection. Basically it is a selection of games released for the first PlayStation, playable on PS3, PSP and PS Vita. Many are still available for older machines, but are hard to find.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition has had a mixed reception, due to performance issues, however resolved in later patches.