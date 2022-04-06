In a few hours Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will be available on consoles and PC, marking the return of the unforgettable Square Enix game, at the time SquareSoft, originally released in 1999. Not infrequently these nostalgic operations are a way to test the ground in order to revitalize a brand, however at the moment Square Enix it would appear to have no plan for a sequel or a new game in the series.

In an interview published by Famitsu, a spokesperson for the company said that “there are no plans (for a sequel or a new game) at the moment, but nobody knows what the future holds“In short, the classic answer to avoid creating false expectations, at the same time without closing the doors to possible new projects.

Much will likely depend on the sales of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. If they live up to expectations, then Square Enix could actually consider making new games in the series.

We remind you that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will be available from tomorrow, Thursday 7 April, for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For the moment the remaster has received mixed reviews from international critics.