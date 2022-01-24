Since last year there has been talk about a possible remaster of Chrono Cross, which was supposed to be revealed during The Game Awards 2021. Obviously this didn’t happen, but a new clue suggests that the rumored title would finally be announced next month.

Via Twitter, Yasunori Mitsuda, composer of Chrono Cross, said that if we are lucky, one of his projects could be revealed next month. Previously, it was leaked that Mitsuda, along with other musicians, were already working on a remaster of Chrono Cross, but to date this is still not 100 percent verified.

“I will return this gratitude with my work. At most (and if you’re lucky), we’ll be announcing a new project next month, so please look forward to it.”

本当 に 多く の 方 から 日 日 メッセ メッセ ジ いただき ありがとうござい ます お お 人 お 一 人 に 返信 が 出来 ず 申し訳 ませ ませ ん こ こ お 礼 は は 作品 にて お返し を さ さ せ て ます 😀 早けれ ば ば せ て いただき ます 😀 早けれ ば (運 が 良けれ) 来月、一発目の発表をさせてもらいますのでお楽しみに！！ — 光田康典 YasunoriMitsuda (@YasunoriMitsuda) January 21, 2022

For everything that has been revealed about this project, it seems that it will not be exclusive to PlayStation and will be available on all platforms. In case it does get announced in February, then we shouldn’t be surprised if it even comes out this year.

Publisher’s note: I think that said remaster does exist, and we will finally know about it in February. I would have liked more if it was actually a remake, but we still can’t rule out the possibility that this work goes beyond a remastering.

Via: VGC