After being announced in the last State of PlayChrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition It is already available from today for all current platforms. The new remastering of Square Enix received a somewhat mixed reception from professional critics, but fans are already ripping it to shreds with the practice of review bombing.

On Steam, The Radical Dreamers Edition It has a ‘Mixed’ rating with 42% of the reviews being positive, compared to the sevens, eights, and even nines it has received from the specialized media.

It is enough to read some of these reviews to understand why the fans are not happy. In particular, it is due to the graphic theme, as well as the problems of frame rate and in general, the bad job of remastering that was done by SquareEnix.

We also saw this with the remaster of Final Fantasy VIII at the time, which was also the victim of review bombing although currently it has already managed to recover a little within the Valve platform, at least.

