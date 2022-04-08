With the release of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editionplayers from all over the world can return to immerse themselves in the universe of the 90s masterpiece conceived by Square and relive the adventures more than twenty-five years after the release of the first chapter. Fans have been clamoring the release of a new title of the e series Square Enix has provided their answer.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is available from 7 Aprilremastered version of the titles Chrono Cross And Radical Dreamersbut fans of the famous saga JRPG they are already thinking about a possible new chapter. However, Square Enix quenched the hopes of those who already envisioned Chrono Cross for the next-gen.

During an interview with Famitsuthe Japanese company stated that “There are currently no plans for a sequel or a new chapter, but who knows what the future holds“. So, the director Masato Katothe composer Yasunori Mitsuda and the Character Designer Nobuteru Yuki they confirmed that Square Enix isn’t working on a new title dedicated to the Chrono Cross franchise, but it is not to be excluded that in the future they may put their hand to work.

Probably, the team may have decided to take a break after the troubled development of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. In fact, the remastering should have been released in 2019, the date of the twentieth anniversary of the series, but numerous problems have forced the developers to delay the release of the title for three years. In this regard, the game program and the graphic data have not been preserved correctly over the years, leaving the team in the difficult situation of having to replay the title alone in order to understand exactly what problems there were.

So, although Square Enix has confirmed that it is not working on a new title in the Chrono Cross saga, the words of the Japanese company giving good hope for the future.

We remind you that on our site you can find the review of the new one Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. In addition, we refer you to the updated title sheet for all the information.