A few months ago, rumors began to circulate about the return of this classic PlayStation RPG.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 24, 2022, 22:05 3 comments

The composer of Chrono Cross, Yasunori Mitsuda, communicated on social networks that he hopes to announce his new project on next month, this after responding to the congratulations he received on his birthday from the community.

Mitsuda was also the composer for Chrono Trigger“Thank you very much for your congratulatory messages,” Mitsuda commented. “This thanks will come back to you in work (if you’re lucky), and we’ll announce first next month, please look forward to it!” It should be noted that from the words the composer shared, he could be involved in multiple projects.

Clearly, this turned the theory about the supposed remake of Chrono Cross which began to be discussed a few months ago, after a report indicated that a ‘major remake’ would be on the way as an exclusive for Sony’s platform.

At the moment, there is no way to clearly connect Mitsuda’s words with an alleged remastering or remake of the award-winning PlayStation RPG, because although the composer’s participation is consistent with what we heard at the end of 2021, this is still speculation at the end of the day.

Mitsuda also worked on the soundtrack for titles like Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, so his reputation He explains to us that the community is interested in his next projects. The most recent of them, Sea of ​​Stars, is scheduled to launch in winter 2022.

