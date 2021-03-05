Sébastien Lifshitz (Paris, 1968) made a name for himself in the penultimate decade with forgettable homosexual fictions such as First summer or Plein sud, but he ended up finding his identity as a filmmaker in the documentary. The French director has focused exclusively on this genre for 10 years, where he has experienced an artistic fullness that his last two films confirm: A girl, about to reach Spanish theaters after being one of the phenomena of 2020 in his country (it was released by the Arte chain, where 3.5 million viewers saw it), and Teenagers, available on platforms streaming, which triumphed in French theaters and is now among the favorites for the César, which will be awarded next Friday.

Keep reading