The Boeing 737 MAXs of the American airlines American Airlaines and United Airlines here on the ground in July 2019 in Seattle, can restart their flights in Europe. (GARY HE / EPA)

Almost two months after the FAA, the American Civil Aviation, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) gave this week the green light for the return in flight in the European skies of the decried Boeing 737 MAX. The aircraft was grounded in March 2019 after the accidents of Lion Air in Indonesia in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines, a few months later.

Accidents which had caused the death of 346 people. During these two accidents, it was a malfunction of the MCAS anti-stall system, designed to compensate for the weight of the heavier engines of the 737 MAX which had been implicated. Indicating that the aircraft was in stall, this flight control software, had runaway, it had pitched the aircraft, despite the efforts of the pilots, to try to deactivate it.

Since this software has been changed, the centering of the aircraft and the nacelles, which support the engines, modified, and Boeing is committed to providing complete training to the crews.

We are confident the aircraft is safe, but we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations when the aircraft returns to service. Patrick Ky, Director of EASA

Since its entry into service, 67 examples of the 737 MAX have been delivered to European customers out of a total order of 723 aircraft, to companies such as Turkish Airlines, Ryanair or Norwegian Air Shuttle, but no French companies.

After the United States, Brazil and Canada, last week, Boeing seems to see the end of the tunnel, even if this timid clearing is far from restoring the image of the American giant, which comes out of a particularly difficult year.

Also weighed down by the Covid-19 pandemic which brought the entire aeronautics sector to its knees, the American giant last year suffered a deadweight loss of nearly $ 12 billion.

The direct consequence of these poor results may seem anecdotal. It is no less symbolic. Boeing, which for several decades was America’s largest defense and aerospace company, has just given way to Lockheed Martin which, despite the health crisis, is showing positive results.