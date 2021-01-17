The low-cost airline Norwegian is throwing in the towel on low-cost long-haul, and is asking the Norwegian state for help. (JOHN STILLWELL / PA IMAGES / MAXPPP)

Heavily in debt, long before the onset of the health crisis, for having seen too big, bought too many planes, and suffered the setbacks of Boeing on the 737 MAX, Norwegian Air Shuttle is throwing in the towel on a market segment where it was pioneer and leader in Europe, low cost regular long haul.

In the wake of Level France, a subsidiary of the IAG group, parent company of British Airways, last July, and XL Airways before the start of the pandemic, the Norwegian company asked to be placed under the protection of the law on bankruptcies in Norway and Ireland, where most of its subsidiaries and aircraft are based.

Its bases in France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States will close. Dropped by the Norwegian state, which had yet guaranteed a loan last spring, the company had little other choice, to try to reduce a colossal debt of six billion euros at the end of the third quarter to two billion within a year.

Since the start of the pandemic, only six Norwegian planes have continued to fly on a fleet of 140 aircraft. Difficult under these conditions to consider anything on the low cost long haul market whose recovery is still uncertain, as long as the borders are closed. As a result, Norwegian will only keep its short-medium-haul activity which, a priori, should restart more quickly after the health crisis.

However, it is far from being won for a very weakened company which has not only made friends with an extremely aggressive post-crisis policy, sometimes in defiance of all community rules. The French companies remember it on the service of the Antilles or North America.

On the short medium-haul, Norwegian will have to face competition from its historic rival, the Scandinavian SAS, but also from the Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air, which is booming on the Norwegian domestic market and which seems to have gained much better advantage. out of the game during the crisis.

In addition, Norwegian’s future remains conditional on an agreement being negotiated with its creditors, and possible state aid from Norway. “What Norwegian is sketching today is different from the request we reviewed in November last year.”, reacted the Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry. But again, nothing is taken for granted.