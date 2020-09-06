Plane landing at Orly airport. (drawing). (MAXPPP)

After several months of tense discussions, an agreement has just been reached between airlines, airports and the European Commission on the conditions for extending the moratorium on the use of slots, these famous slots, during next winter. the health crisis, the rule in force was that of “Use-it-or-lose it”, Translate: we use it, or we lose it.

This community rule required airlines to use their slots at at least 80% of their capacity in order to be able to keep them the following season.Without a moratorium on this rule, with the health crisis, airlines could be required to perform empty flights, in order to preserve these precious niches, an economic and environmental heresy for an industry totally affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Faced with the very weak recovery in air traffic since the beginning of the summer, companies via IATA, the international air transport association have asked for the renewal of the moratorium in order to be able to adjust their flight schedule downwards. Brussels said yes, but the companies nevertheless had to meet certain requirements from the airport authorities and the European time slot police.

Because lately, airports have deplored last minute flight cancellations, sometimes the day before for the next day. Cancellations that are very unpleasant for passengers, and which above all prevented the redistribution of these slots to other air carriers.

To justify these cancellations, some airlines have cited late bookings from their customers, knowing full well that they could not operate their flights anyway. These practices were seen as a brake on competition and as a result, a stronger recovery in airport activity.

Next winter, the situation will change. To keep their time slots the following season, companies will have to cancel their flights no later than three weeks before. The European Commission had until September 15 to decide on the renewal of the moratorium.