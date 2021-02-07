Travelers checking in for Air France and KLM flights. Air France will be recapitalized by the French state, which cannot repay its loans. (PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP)

Unable to repay its loans, Air France will be recapitalized by the French State. The three billion euros loan granted last year to the company should be reconverted into equity.

A transformed debt, therefore, via a complex arrangement. An arrangement which will thus prevent the State from increasing its stake by 14.3%, which it already holds in the capital of Air France-KLM. The set-up is roughly similar at KLM, but for a much smaller sum, one billion euros pending, in the medium term, a larger capital raising to avoid a rout of the two French and Dutch companies.

According to our colleagues from The gallery, The file is in the hands of the European Commission. Discussions are tense because, in return, Brussels asks Air France to cede take-off and landing slots at Orly. 24 daily slots, or nearly 9,000 per year, as it has already done with Lufthansa, in Munich and Frankfurt, in the same proportions. A condition accepted by the German company last June.

But Frankfurt or Munich are not Orly. The South Ile-de-France airport is an airport capped at 250,000 movements per year. These famous “slots” at Orly constitute a very precious commodity for Air France and its subsidiary Transavia, which would then be largely hampered in its development plan. But today, Transavia is considered strategic in the restructuring of the group.

In the midst of a health crisis, this request is deemed unacceptable by the French government. Especially since these time slots cannot be transferred to Roissy, except to review the perimeter agreements signed with the pilots on the development of Transavia.

Brussels demanded similar counterparts to KLM, Amsterdam Schiphol, an airport also saturated. A request immediately rejected by the Dutch government. France, it tries to play the negotiation, remains to be seen, if Paris will be able to avoid the Lufthansa case law to save the Air France soldier.