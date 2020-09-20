The planes grounded at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, April 16, 2020 (YANN CASTANIER / HANS LUCAS / AFP)

More than 150,000 direct jobs could be lost in the airline industry, if the proposal of the Citizen’s Convention on the climate, to heavily tax the sector, is retained. Professionals are up to the task. Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, is opposed to it.

Clichés definitely die hard. No, Air transport is no longer reserved for an elite since its democratization, more than 30 years ago. Taxing it heavily, as recommended by the Citizen’s Convention on the climate, would mean weakening it even more, no longer allowing companies like Air France to invest in less polluting planes, no longer allowing manufacturers, like Airbus, one of the flagships of our industry, to continue investing in the search for cleaner solutions.

“Taxation, prohibition, is an easy solution, but it does not solve anything”, thus explained, this week, the professionals of the sector to the members of the Citizen’s Convention on the climate. Among them, Thomas Juin, president of the Union des Aéroports Français: “What is contradictory is that the proposals of the citizens’ convention suggest that it is an elitist transport, and that the measures which are proposed would lead to an elitist transport, putting in place additional taxes, it is creating a social injustice, the rich will be able to continue to fly, which will no longer be the case for young people, the less to take back, more penalizing transport “.

All efforts to democratize this sector would be undermined, citizens in France would be penalized. Prohibition and taxation is the choice of the easy way, and it is to underestimate the economic consequences. If we take measures only at the French level, there will be a windfall effect for the other neighboring countries and France’s choice will be that of economic decline. Thomas Juin, president of the French Airports Union

Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, has already spoken out against additional taxation of a sector already very heavily impacted by the health crisis. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, this measure could lead to the loss of at least 150,000 direct jobs, not to mention the repercussions on tourism, the regions, or the economic attractiveness of France.