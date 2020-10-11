Berlin Airport and the waste of European funds (FRANCETV INFO)

It was to be the symbol of German reunification. It is finally with more than 9 years of delay and a cost much higher than the initial forecasts that will open at the end of the month, the brand new international airport of Berlin. Willy Brandt airport named after the former Chancellor, price Nobel Peace Prize.

An airport considered by the newspaper Der Spiegel as the counter-example of the virtues traditionally recognized in the Germans, punctuality, a sense of duty, order and work.

The city then has three airports. One in the East and two in the West. The most famous Tempelhof, entered history in 1948, during the blockade of the former capital of the Reich imposed by Stalin. It was towards Tempelhof that the Allies organized one of the largest airlifts in history to supply Berliners. Tempelhof closed in 2008. Today, it is a green setting, a large park cultural in the middle of the city.

The other airport to the west is Tegel. Former military installation in the French sector built during the Cold War in 90 days, and transformed into an airport in 1974, today too small and totally outdated. During the GDR, East Berlin also had its Schönefeld airport and its iconic VIP lounge, built in 1945 to accommodate Stalin during the Potsdam conference. He never set foot there.

With the opening of Willy Brandt International Airport, Tegel will close and a new page in the history of the city will be turned. Berliners will try to forget one of Germany’s biggest political and financial scandals. From an initial cost of 1.7 billion euros, the bill has climbed to more than 6.5 billion euros .

The site first experienced problems with the air conditioning, then with the automatic doors, emergency generators, smoke evacuation systems, escalators and the list is still very long. Financial pit, political scandal, environmental pressure , the opening of Willy Brandt airport, has been postponed six times since 2011. Normally, if all goes well, it’s EasyJet, which in the early morning of November 1st, will put down the wheels of one of its aircraft on the tarmac at the airport.