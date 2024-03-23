Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

Moscow is hit by another terrorist attack. It is the seventh time that the Russian capital has been hit in recent years.

Moscow – Russia's capital has once again been hit by a terrorist attack. In the attack on a concert hall in Moscow At least 60 people died and hundreds more people were injured. The terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the events. The authorities are investigating a terrorist attack.

But as dramatic as the terrorist attack in Moscow is, with at least 60 dead, it is not the deadliest attack to hit the capital of Russia had haunted in recent years. A chronicle of the attacks of the last 25 years.

1999: Bomb attack on an apartment complex in Moscow

On September 13, 1999, there was an explosion in a residential building in Moscow. 118 people die in the eight-story building. The explosion occurred in the early hours of the morning. Most of the residents are struck by the attack in their sleep. The attack is part of a series of attacks on residential complexes in Russia, in which five explosions killed 293 people in Moscow and other cities within two weeks.

Moscow is again hit by a terrorist attack. © Dmitry Serebryakov/dpa

The Russian government blames separatist “terrorists” from Muslim-dominated Chechnya. Russia's President Wladimir Putin responded to the attack with a military operation in the North Caucasus republic.

2002: Deadly hostage drama in the Dubrowka-Thater in Moscow

On October 23, 2002, a total of 40 Chechen rebels stormed the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow. They take more than 800 guests hostage and make demands on Vladimir Putin's government. Security forces surround the building. A stalemate ensues that lasts two days.

The police and anti-terrorist units finally decide to attack and inject gas into the building in order to incapacitate the attackers and storm the building without endangering the hostages. That fails. 130 hostages are killed. Many of them suffocate from the gas used.

2003: Suicide attack at a rock concert in Moscow

On July 5, 2003 there was another terrorist attack in Moscow. This time too, Chechen separatists are responsible. Two female suicide bombers blow themselves up at the annual Krylya rock festival, which takes place at Tushino airfield near Moscow. 15 people die and another 50 are injured.

2004: Attack on the Moscow subway

On February 6, 2004, the next attack by Chechen terrorists took place in Moscow. 39 people die when a previously unknown Chechen splinter group detonates a bomb in the capital's crowded subway. The same group is also said to be behind an attack on an express train from Moscow to St. Petersburg in 209, in which 26 people died.

Putin's circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president's confidants View photo series

2010: Suicide attack on the Moscow Metro

The next attack on the subway in Moscow followed on March 29, 2010. Two suicide bombers from the North Caucasian republic of Dagestan kill a total of 41 people. Shortly after the attack, Chechen rebel leader Doku Umarov's Caucasus Emirate group claimed responsibility for the attack.

One of the explosions occurred in the Moscow metro station Lubyanka, which is located next to the headquarters of the Russian secret service FSB.

2011: Attack on Moscow airport

On January 24, 2011, a suicide bomber killed 37 people in the arrivals hall of Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. This time too, the separatist group “Caucasus Emirate” claimed responsibility for the attack. (dil)