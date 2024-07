His motto: “You have to talk to the injury, it’s ninety percent psychology.” But Américo didn’t just talk to the injury. The players called him “pombo-correio”, the carrier pigeon. When the coach had a message, he would give a signal, a player would fall, the masseur would rush over, rub the pain away with a sponge, and talk to the poor guy, who would then recover quickly. And now he knew exactly what the coach wanted.

So Américo kneaded and talked Brazil into winning three world championships. The Coupe Jules Rimet, which they were allowed to keep afterwards, was stolen and probably melted down. But they still have another trophy, one that they owe solely to Américo. After the final whistle against Sweden in 1958, Brazil’s first World Cup victory, he ran onto the field, snatched the match ball from referee Maurice Guigué, darted into the dressing room, came back out and – it was only a joke – gave the ball back laughing. Or rather a deceptively similar copy. Pelé & Co. brought home the trophy. But only Américo took the ball.