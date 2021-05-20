It is not strange that many of the Eurovision contestants look for a way to attract attention in the fleeting three minutes that their passage through the festival usually lasts. Instead, the gesture that brought Hatari Icelanders to headlines around the world in the 2019 edition lasted for more than three months.

For the Eurofanatics It was no secret that the band, whose name means hater In his language, he was up to something when he took the stage of the Expo Tel Aviv (Israel). Twenty-somethings Klemens Hannigan and Matthías Haraldsson, visible faces of the group, were known in their country for their leather clothing inspired by the bondage and sadomasochism and an anti-system message sung to the rhythm of electronic punk. The support that the two young men had shown to the Palestinian cause before arriving in Israel and their tendency to controversy had placed them in the spotlight of the international press. But nothing happened. They interpreted their theme Hatrið mun sigra (Hate will prevail) without incident. It was during the Icelandic voting, the moment when the musicians secured a shot in front of more than 200 million spectators from the waiting room where all the artists gather, when they showed live several Palestinian flags before the end of the ceremony. . It was a forbidden gesture for an event that is declared apolitical.

The documentary A Song Called Hate (A song called hate), which Filmin premieres this Thursday coinciding with the celebration of the festival, puts this controversy in context and shows the nuances surrounding an action that “went beyond a simple media wink,” he says during a conversation by Zoom its director, Anna Hildur, a journalist by training who makes her film debut after decades working in the music industry.

“It was important to explain what the society from which these boys come from and their enormous differences with respect to the one they encountered in their Eurovision adventure is like. This freedom is a very precious asset that we have to take care of if we do not want to lose it “

The filmmaker follows the group since its triumph in the preselection for Eurovision. In it, the anti-capitalist band managed by popular vote to attend what is one of the musical events that move the most money and audience on the entire planet. A good part of his compatriots looked for that contradiction. “Iceland is one of the first nations to be recognized by the Palestinian State, in 2011. More than 30,000 people in a country of about 360,000 inhabitants signed a petition not to attend a Eurovision organized in Israel, in the name of human rights. Voting for Hatari was probably a way to make sure that, at least, their opinion was going to be represented in Tel Aviv “, comments the director about the moment when she decided that” around these boys there was a story of international scope to tell ” .

As the documentary progresses, it gains in layers of depth. The filmmaker’s camera accompanies Hatari on his trip from Reykjavik to Tel Aviv, before his commented passage through the Eurovision final. During those previous days, they meet the Palestinian musician in person Bashar murad, visit the Palestinian city of Hebron with a local guide and receive pressure of all kinds from both sides of the conflict. Thus, the film connects the viewer with the reality of an armed combat that is still in force. The Israeli aviation and artillery bombardments on the Gaza Strip have caused nearly 200 new fatalities since 10 May. According to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the death toll on both sides is very uneven: 5,590 Palestinians vs. 251 Israelis from 2008 to the present. “The guys at Hatari knew they wanted to do something about it and that having a camera always by their side was a powerful tool for what they wanted to tell, but they weren’t clear until the last minute what they were going to do during their performance. It was a journey into the unknown for all of us, ”says Hildur.

The film shows the two musicians stripped of their leather costumes and their extreme speech, being a couple of young people who play by memory on a piano the melodies that Yann Tiersen composed for the soundtrack of Amélie and that they fraternize with Kobi Marimi, the Israeli representative in Eurovision 2019. Before playing live, Klemens and Matthías appear as young people scared by a joke that has gotten out of hand and, at the same time, as two stars of the music determined to launch a message with which they feel closer and closer as they learn more details about the war they are talking about.

A Song Called Hate it ultimately reflects on the work of art in society and, as Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir says during the documentary, on the responsibility that society has to give artists the freedom to send or not political messages. “Jakobsdóttir’s intervention was essential for me; to explain what the society from which these boys come from and their enormous differences with respect to the one they encountered in their Eurovision adventure is like. That freedom they enjoy is a very precious asset that we have to take care of if we do not want to lose it ”, concludes the filmmaker.

