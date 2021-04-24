A woman receives a vaccine against covid-19 in Buenos Aires, on April 15. JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

We are immunoprivileged. The adjective is, apparently, a neologism for the bodies vaccinated against covid-19 and, nevertheless, we were already immunoprivileged when the confinement offered us to work from home and we did not impoverish ourselves by losing our income; when we were not in the first line of care in the pandemic or, simply, when we did not get sick from the coronavirus because we lived in the paratopia of social isolation. Now, vaccinated, we add another dimension of privilege to the previous ones: in addition to being Latin American women and documented in the United States, we receive vaccines before our parents in Argentina or Brazil.

Certainly, we experience both discomfort and relief when we inhabit a body immune privileged by the inequalities of life. While it is true that all privilege is a form of immunization, not all immunization comes in the form of a vaccine. Being a man in a patriarchal society is a form of immunization to misogyny, as is being a target in the face of police violence. The vaccine only transforms into merchandise what our bodies already lived as naturalized privileges. And, as with all merchandise, there are disputes about its access, control or distribution. Thus, while the United States has already fully vaccinated (that is, with two doses of the vaccine when necessary) 26% of its population, Argentina has only vaccinated about 2% of the population, and Brazil, at 4%. Haiti, the poorest country on the American continent, has not even begun to vaccinate. Less than 2% of all covid-19 vaccines, which have been administered worldwide to date, have been distributed in Africa, where 16% of the world’s population lives. There is a geopolitics of immunity: at the beginning of April, 87% of the vaccines already applied had been distributed among the inhabitants of high- or upper-middle-income countries; only 0.2% of vaccines had been administered in low-income countries. If global vaccination rates are maintained, herd immunity (70-85% of the population that has received the two doses of the vaccine) will not be achieved for 4 to 5 years. It is clear that the uneven distribution of vaccines has immediate global consequences: greater possibilities of new variants and new risks of contagion among previously vaccinated people. But we already know from other experiences of privilege that facing inequalities is not an easy matter to rationalize for distributive policies: merchandise becomes the object of dispute between nations. The logic is hoarding to control and a selfish nationalism takes the lead in negotiations between countries. Rich countries got stocks of vaccines in excess of those needed to vaccinate their populations. The surplus was guaranteed as a condition for the development of the vaccine, because without an investment from these governments, there would have been no vaccine in such a short time. However, instead of having negotiated intellectual property agreements that would facilitate equitable access to vaccines to middle-income countries that were in a position to produce them, the governments of rich countries chose to guarantee the surplus of merchandise, putting it below the mattress. They save their own first and then take care of others. With this logic, the United States has already donated doses to Mexico and Canada, and China is negotiating with Brazil.

Countries are concerned with their borders or with their trade agendas: these are people whose access to immunoprivilege matters, not because of elegant values ​​of dignity or the right to life, but because they are business partners or political allies. It is in the midst of this twisted and perverse rationality, in which who is immunized and who is allowed to die is weighed, that we see ourselves as privileged bodies not because of who we are, but because we are authorized inhabitants of a territory that is not ours.

Unfortunately, we have no way to distribute our immunoprivilege, it becomes an inalienable individual property. One more property for bodies that already survive because they are privileged. However, now for something that we did not recognize as property: the legitimacy of temporarily inhabiting a country that accumulates vaccines.

