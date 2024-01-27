You may have wondered why I was taking so long to release the first one Travel diary of this tour in Japan for this 2024. The truth is that, due to force majeure, I found myself unable to work on it last night, and even this one I'm making a huge effort to write down two lines, so I ask you to overlook any typing errors, verb tenses and so on.

We landed at the airport Haneda The January 26th in the morning and, once all the necessary procedures have been carried out – that is, collecting our pocket wi-fi, for which we thank the very efficient NINJA WIFI — and create (or reload, in my case) the Suica to move in the direction of Ikebukuro, where our beautiful apartment was waiting for us.

Arriving about an hour early to check in at the house, we got to know the Italian café right in front of it, “It's ready” (with a glaring but amusing typo in the payoff). Once we were settled in the house, Roberto and I set off to explore to find some shops and the cinema that would soon host us for the screening of Gundam SEED FREEDOMas well as to grab the remaining gadgets, aware of the rush to scalp for the GUNPLA limited edition, which obviously I couldn't find. At least I was able to take it home Rising Freedom and Immortal Justice along with a pleora of other little objects that started to make my pockets bleed.

Once we left the cinema we continued our tour, I was curious to see the renovated one Yamada Denki which replaced the legendary plan reserved for Gundam with a very sad shop that wasn't even well stocked (but I was able to shop there too). When the evening arrived we went back to see the film at TOHO Cinemas and for my immediate impressions I refer you to this article. The room Premium Theater it was spectacular and the Japanese were always in religious silence before, after and throughout the film.

Where would the adversity be in all this? Simply, since I set foot on the plane my nose was completely blocked and once I landed I had a fever, which still hasn't gone away. I'm facing this journey with every ounce of energy left in my body and this second day has passed Akihabara it left really deep marks on my body, especially thanks to the kilos of stuff I brought with me on the way back. I'll tell you about our first day in the Akiba neighborhood this year in the next post, now I really need a few hours of rest because tomorrow we have another full day ahead of us.

PS Gundam SEED FREEDOM is literally everywhere in Tokyo and I'm incredibly grateful to walk down the street and hear Takanori Nishikawa and See-Saw.

