It seeks to describe with innocent words what is unknown. There is much astonishment in the minds of the chroniclers of the Indies, who from the byways and mirages of their Renaissance mentality sought to describe what had never been seen before, like when we heard Gonzalo Fernández de Oviedo give news of the prodigal nature of the new world, as if It was about the first day of creation, and this is how he describes cacao: “they produce green pods illuminated in part with a red color, and they are as big as a span and less, and thick as the wrist of the arm, and less and more in proportion to its greatness…”.

Oviedo notes with naive precision, as a Martian would do in his blog, after contemplating the unknown landscape that he will later have to describe, with the most truthful words, when he returns to his planet in his flying saucer.

At my age, and coming back from so much seeing and walking, entering an electoral precinct to freely cast a vote, thanks to my new Spanish nationality, becomes an experience similar to that of Oviedo with the fruit of cocoa, or that of the Martian in front of the unknown landscape, except that, in my case, much forgetfulness is what moves the astonishment.

The last time I voted in Nicaragua was in the now distant year of 2006, almost two decades ago, a past time that if measured in terms of democracy can be equivalent to two centuries. Real democracy is constant, never sporadic, and only exists while it is exercised. The effort to build democracy that began in Nicaragua in 1990, when the Sandinistas conceded electoral defeat to the opposition coalition that Violeta de Chamorro led as its candidate, lasted barely fifteen years. A great moment in our history, which ended up in the garbage can.

My old memory is that of a distrustful democracy, because it was incipient. After depositing the ballot, the voter’s thumb was stained with indelible ink, a way of avoiding double voting. Electoral institutions, so precarious, required insurance; but to circumvent the virtues of transparency that the law wanted to impose by means of locks, there have always been experts in lockpicking in our lands: ballot boxes already filled, or kidnapped at gunpoint, falsified tally sheets, voters herded like cattle, the votes with price in cash or food, and even in rations of brandy.

The old Somoza, a master of tricks and tricks, who in 1947 was prevented from being re-elected, decreed that there would be two lines of voters at the polling stations: one for his candidate, the other for the opposition candidate. When he showed up to vote, the opposing ranks circled the block, and he deposited his vote among his few minions, between loud hisses. He made them the guatusa, the fig, which is said in Spain. That night he ordered the ballot boxes sequestered in the basement of the National Palace, and they remained there for three days, until his candidate was proclaimed the winner.

Today in Nicaragua these crude traps are no longer even necessary. The opposition candidates are seized in advance, and the official candidate, always the same and forever, wins by 98% of the votes, even without the need for lines of voters.

When this Sunday I stand in line at the electoral precinct that touches me in my neighborhood of Madrid, the playground of the Salesian College, I feel like Oviedo would in front of the cocoa pod, or the Martian who has just landed on an unknown planet. There is no stained finger, it is not required to perforate the ID. I’m almost about to ask if that’s it, if I can go now, because the voting operation took ten seconds.

Shortly after the closing of the polls, the counting of the votes begins, which progresses steadily, until, before midnight, and barely three hours have passed, the official results of 90% are already in. Speed ​​is not on the Martian’s radar either.

Nor is it that this was an innocent campaign. Polls were manipulated, there were lies hammered out until they were clinched as truths — hoaxes, as they say in Spain —, an atmosphere of polarization — tension as they say in Spain — that sometimes reminded the Martian of his own planet. But electoral Sunday has been like any other Sunday, with full summer terraces, queues at the museums as long as those at the electoral precincts, people who, after voting, went to the first-run cinemas to dye their eyes pink. with Barbieor see oppenheimer.

The streets in front of the headquarters of the Popular Party and the Socialist Party, the two main contenders, fill up at midnight with supporters waiting for their candidates’ speeches. The elections have left an uncertain panorama, for which this democracy, which has once again proven itself in its strength, is prepared.

Whoever adds the most votes in the new Parliament will govern, and if not, there will be new elections.

And the Martian goes to sleep, because tomorrow is another day to get up to write early.

Sergio Ramirez He is a writer, Cervantes Award winner.