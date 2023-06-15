It is the Belgian enigma of the slopes, whether up or down. In the Transpyr for mountain bikes, several cyclists from Belgium who climb like demons and go blank on the descents run in the lead. Asked about it, they all answer the same thing: “We live in a country where these mountains do not exist, these wild descents.” His argument justifies notable waste of time as soon as it is time to poke his nose down the hill. If they circulate in a group, they gently let the rest pass to concentrate on the task that is coming their way.

So the Belgians enjoy (more or less) climbing and agonize on the descents: it should be remembered that the Transpyr proposes 19,000 meters up and 19,000 down. On the Transpyr Backroads, where road cyclists ride, the climbs are a pain and the second nightmare in their ranking of misfortunes is the headwind. For those of us who drive on tracks and trails, the wind does not bother us. Our nightmare is mud, both in one sense and in another.

The reader who has never ridden a bicycle on muddy mountain terrain should know that something so innocuous in appearance can be such an ordeal that it makes one consider such drastic measures as abandoning his expensive mount behind a pine tree, returning on foot and come back to look for it after a week of sun. During the third stage, the mud drove many crazy, sinking several and ruining a couple of dozen bikes.

A participant of the Transpyr after a hellish day of mud. photoadventure

On a small hill, I found two Belgians arguing: neither wanted to go down first. One of them, the shortest, summed up the problem for me like this: “I see death in every descent.” I don’t get that far: I only glimpse the hospital. Go down slowly, I begged them, as if I were going down fast. “Yeah, but a dead person that goes down slowly is a dead person despite everything,” replied the tallest. Faced with so much defeatism, I didn’t know what to say. Is there no mud in Belgium? I asked. “Yes”, he answered, but what there are not are descents. There I wondered where the hell do they train to climb so well. Do they forbid them to go down after going up? Can they go down but only walking? Do they climb the Kapelmuur or Grammont Wall by pedaling and return to the foot by a shortcut to climb it again and thus in a loop? Do all the slopes end in flat and they are only allowed to climb them? Too many questions.

I leaned out and was close to staying with them in view of trees, stones, moss and mud, but I had to write later, so I jumped… Ten meters further I had already hit. It is one thing to have to push the bike uphill, and quite another to have to push it downhill, but that’s how the Belgians and I rode for an interval of time that could have been an hour or a day. In the muddy forests of the Pyrenees, time passes differently.

The reader who has not gotten muddy must also know that by dint of dealing with it one learns to identify it: not all muds are the same. But they’re all disgusting, mind you. There is a type of clay with which one could be entertained as a potter. It’s thick, sticky and goes on a trip with you wherever you go. Then there is a typical one with reddish roads that observes a greater capacity for adhesion: turn your machine into a replica of a donkey. Some say that if the mud is liquid (because it is recent) there is no problem: you can surf. Those, the Belgians and I, we can’t understand: okay, it doesn’t stick, but it slips so much that it looks like you’re riding a heifer.

Thus, with mud and no technique to go down, the descents are much more tiring than the ascents, which are at least stress-free. At the bottom of such a descent, and there are quite a few here on the Transpyr, you look like a survivor with every muscle (from the tips of your fingers that operate the brakes to your thighs) in unbearable tension. Two small details have prevented me from retiring: the Orbea that I look proud of (it lowers 30% better than mine) and the master class that the ambassador of the Basque firm Doug McDonald gave me. A few days before starting, I visited the Scotsman, founder in 2008 of the Basque MTB company of mountain bike guides, with a clear focus on enduro (the priority is downhill).

Doug has ridden a bike since he can remember, and after marrying a Basque girl, they both settled in the Navarrese town of Bera de Bidasoa. Today, 90% of his clients are foreigners from all over the planet and his playing field is mainly the Pyrenees. On his outings, he applies safety standards similar to or higher than those used by high mountain guides. In fact, he admits, “it’s easier to have an accident practicing enduro than climbing, that’s why we take three guides for every 12 clients: sometimes our reaction time when someone falls can save their life, something that has already happened to us and that It made us rethink our security codes.”

If there’s one thing Doug’s clients don’t want, it’s to suffer. In fact, his website offers ‘amazing mountain bike experiences’. What is fascinating is watching him go down. Bike and cyclist form a whole. Behind him, if I try to imitate him, I get something similar to Borja’s Ecce Homo after his failed restoration attempt. Doug spends part of his free time asking Bera’s neighbors for permission to invent downhill trails that he prepares by working for months with a hoe. His example has convinced the local mayor’s office to mark the routes and for some volunteers to help him. “I miss the feeling of cycling community that I have experienced in Scotland and in other countries. Here it is as if we were ten years behind: people make a replica of their gang, but to ride a bike, and I would like to achieve something more open: bars with a cycling aroma, meeting and exchange places for young people, an identity of their own and new businesses related to the bike”, he says.

In 1986, a detail forever altered tourism in Girona, where the Transpyr ends in two days. The former cyclist and director of Lance Armstrong’s US Postal Service, Johnny Weltz, chose the Costa Brava and the Girona Pyrenees as the venue for the team’s training sessions. Many professional colleagues moved to Armstrong’s wheel, suddenly drawing Girona as a paradise for cyclists. Now they have two-wheel-themed cafes, companies dedicated to pedaling tourism, hotels adapted to accommodate guests with bikes, rentals, routes for all levels of demand, laundries for technical clothing, masseurs, physiotherapists or specific nutrition. Just arrived at La Seu d’Urgell, the sun is shining, the trails are dry and the memory of the wonderful final descent reminds us that speed, (modest) jumps and lightness take us back to childhood. To the simple pleasure of the game.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.