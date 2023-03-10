Mexico City – On International Women’s Day, more than 90,000 women came out in the capital of Mexico to demand an end to the multiple forms of violence they suffer daily and Justice for the victims of femicide. In the country, more than 90% of the cases remain in impunity. On Wednesday, a purple cloak covered the squares of Mexico with songs, harangues and banners.

The sun shone fiery in the streets of Mexico City, almost as loud as the deep cry of tens of thousands of women who dyed the Mexican capital the color of jacarandas. The violet cloak of this spring, called feminism, covered the main avenues and bloomed furiously in the central Zócalo on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Days before, the Mexican authorities tried to shield the monuments and institutional buildings with blue metal walls. The barricades ended up being a canvas for protest art, murals that shouted the names of the disappeared and the murdered.

Every two hours a woman is murdered in Mexico. Between ten and 11 women every 24 hours. Years go by and records are broken that should be the shame of a rule of law. In 2022, more than 3,754 homicides of women were registered; only 33.7% are being investigated as femicides, according to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

There are no metal barriers for so much obituary. “I am here for them, the girls who have lost their lives due to femicide,” says Lourdes Domínguez, mother of Brenda, a 24-year-old girl murdered ten months ago by her college classmates.

Lourdes Domínguez, mother of Brenda, victim of femicide. © Marina Sardinia

She adjusts the purple T-shirt with her daughter’s face, holds up the sign and looks at the horizon sobbing: “I feel sad because Brenda is not with me, but seeing so many moms who shout ‘Justice’ like me… makes me feel good, It makes me feel like we’re not alone.”

On one side and the other of the Glorieta de las Mujeres que Chancan, the mothers and relatives of the victims of feminicide await: justice, reparation, truth. In the country with the highest number of femicides in the Americas, more than 90% remain in impunity.

With harangues, dances and songs, the day of March 8 in Mexico City passed. © Marina Sardinia

In the same square, young mothers paint their daughters’ tiny hands purple and they playfully stamp them on a long white cloth.

In the march was the disembodied presence of the victims, but also the fascinated faces of the girls who were marching for the first time. “I like it because there are drums, they paint and dance,” Jatzibe’s daughter sings: “She was super excited to come and I’ve been explaining to her why we’re here today. I want her to know that she is not alone, that there are many women who fight for their rights and for those of all.

The street is young, insolent, defiant like the teenager with her body dyed red, clad in a pompous pink doll’s dress who stands in front of everyone with a sign that reads: “For all those who did not fulfill the dream of having their 15 years”.

A young woman holds a protest sign on International Women’s Day. © Marina Sardinia

The march for Reform begins and a contingent of young women dressed in black, with scarves and dark glasses hiding their faces, covers mothers, people with reduced mobility, the elderly; surrounds and protects them: “There are children, don’t record”, they roar like lionesses.

“If you did your job, we wouldn’t be here today,” they complained to the police barrier. The Executive of Andrés Manuel López Obrador deployed more than 800 policewomen for this day of protests, who ended up with their heavy shields stained with purple paint.

As the march progresses, slower and thicker due to the crowd that joins the route, some friendly protesters approach and plant flowers for the uniformed women, but they –without being statues– remain motionless; They only articulate when the battalion of hooded women beats the metal fences with hammers; when rage begins to boil among those present: “Women fighting for their bodies and territories free of violence”, they chant to the rhythm of the percussion of their palms against the metal.

“I don’t see myself quietly”, “I want to die of old age and not for being old”, “Not one more”, “One becomes a feminist with her own story”, “Abortion is a right”, “Grandma I came to shout what that they silenced you”. A thick parade of colored calligraphy and paper banners arrives at the popular Zócalo square as a forest that cries out for the rights of women, girls, and LGBTIQ+ people.

Mexico is the second country in Latin America with the highest number of transfeminicides, which is why the pink, white and blue flag flies among the purple.

A four-year-old girl spreads hugs on top of a light box. Maricruz Espinosa approaches excitedly, hugs her and returns with her two daughters: “I am very moved to see how we all support each other as women, take care of ourselves and protect ourselves.

The eldest of 29 years, Fátima, says about her maternal accompaniment: “Father feels good, really. I It draws a lot of attention because I feel that the previous generations had it more complicated ”.

Every two hours, a woman is murdered in Mexico. © Marina Sardinia

In the Zócalo the groups disperse in circles that fill everything, the songs are mixed: “The girls screaming, they are also fighting”.

It’s time to rest your feet, no one wants to leave yet. Present are the delegation of scientists and their white coats, the primary school teachers, the indigenous women and their incense sticks, the Afro-Mexican contingent, the oncology patients with purple scarves covering their shaved heads.

Some clueless men and tourists in shorts and flip-flops walk among the protesters who look at them with discomfort. “Out with males, from our spaces,” one shouts. A giant green sign hangs from a building and reads: “Abortion out of the penal code.” Voluntary termination of pregnancy is only legal in 11 of the 32 Mexican states.

evening falls; harangues, chants and drums are mixed with tear gas. “Get down, all get down, they’re looking for one,” someone shouts and they all vanish on the ground chanting the name of the missing one, with their fists raised. “Looking for them until you find them”, they know it well.

Mexico, the country of forced disappearances of women. This action is repeated over and over again, when a friend or sister gets lost in the crowd, leaving the one who is waiting for her hand in anxiety. When she appears, the audience rises in applause: “You are not alone, you are not alone.”

Hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets of Mexico City. © Marina Sardinia

“That girl does represent me,” the present roars at the black bloc that throws paint and stones at the metal walls that hide the National Palace. A young teenage girl with a pink bow in her hair throws purple glitter at the cops on the other side of the fence. They respond with tear gas, which fails to clear the crowd, but instead boils the tension even more.

“Mexico is a country stained with blood, not only with tremendous misogyny, it is also stained with violence and impunity. So, you have to clean it, rinse it, you have to scrub it with soap and soda; with brush. And I think that we are going to do that job, because no one else wants to do it,” says Victoria Treviño, a ballet teacher, alleging that President AMLO has forgotten women “and that is going to pay dearly.”

70% of Mexican women have suffered some type of violence throughout their lives. © Marina Sardinia

While some burn and grate “with all the fucking ovaries”, as one calls out, the second row in the line of battle hold hands tightly, forming a chain of faces with glassy pupils; They raise their arms and begin to sing: “I set everything on fire, I break everything, if one day some guy turns your eyes off, nothing silences me anymore, I have plenty of everything, if someone is touched, we all respond.”

The The entire square trembles with the iconic song ‘Sin Miedo’ by Vivir Quintana, a feminist hymn against the violence that women in the country suffer daily.

98% of Mexican women say they have suffered some type of harassment or threats on public transport. “It will not fall, we are going to throw it away” they shout, referring to the walls of patriarchy. Late at night, some towers are still standing, but the shattered cry of the more than 90,000 women who took to the streets again this Wednesday, March 8, made their foundations shake again.