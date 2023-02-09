In Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey, the race against time continues to find possible survivors among the rubble. In the devastated city, the inhabitants try to maintain hope despite the cold. Reportage.

Sitting on sofas in the middle of a ruined landscape, women dazed by the cold try to warm themselves in front of an improvised fire. Some have wrapped themselves in blankets. They expect a son, a husband, a brother, a mother. Around them, the excavators work in the midst of a roar of sheets and mud. In Kahramanmaras, in southeastern Turkey, the race against time has begun to find possible survivors.

Near the epicenter of the earthquake – which occurred in the early hours of February 6 and whose latest figure amounted to 9,057 dead and 32,000 injured in Turkey, according to the Minister of Health – there is nothing or almost nothing left. The buildings seem to have been literally swept away by the violence of this earthquake. Scattered in small groups, the men sometimes try to find bare hands among the piles of concrete and scrap metal for survivors.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life”

“There is a woman under the rubble. She is screaming,” says Orhan Kusun, an Iraqi refugee living in Kahramanmaras who joined the rescue operations. “There are many children and families under the rubble. It is a huge catastrophe. I have never seen anything like this in my life.”

Coming from Iraq, Orhan Kusun has saved some fifteen victims buried in Kahramanmaras, in Turkey © Assiya Hamza / France 24

Bundled up in just a black hooded sweater despite temperatures well below freezing, Orhan Kusun works hard. “Half the city was left in ruins. I saw children fall from buildings and land on the ground. It was horrible, ”he continues. “I live here. I was on the street when I saw the buildings move from left to right.”

The forty-year-old man did not hesitate. “I started helping people and saved 15 people. For the rest it is difficult. We need humanitarian aid, groups of volunteers to help us. The city is very big. There are many affected neighborhoods”, insists Orhan Kusun, who fled the war in Iraq.

Suddenly, men working on the roof of a ruined building on the other side of the muddy ground slowly climb down the red roof. On each side they hold a blanket through which feet stick out. They deposit the makeshift stretcher on the ground a few meters below, covered by a white sheet. A few seconds later another is left by her side. Despite their efforts to rescue them, they are the lifeless bodies of several members of the same family that they removed from the rubble of their apartment. Shortly after, a muffled cry of blood-curdling pain is heard. A woman has just lifted the sheet. Kneeling in front of the bodies, she recognizes her loved ones. More than 18 lifeless people were found in this place today.

A woman stands in front of the bodies of her family, pulled lifeless from the rubble in Kahramanmaras, on February 7, 2023. © Julie Dungelhoeff, France 24

Rescued from the rubble

But the rescue teams do not give up. Despite the increasingly intense cold, they continue to search all the buildings. “Can anyone hear me?” a lifeguard wearing neon headphones yells. Under the rubble, any thread of voice, no matter how weak, will be picked up by the microphone that this man moves inch by inch desperately searching for an echo.

As night falls over Kahramanmaras, lifeguards rush in. They need a blanket. After hours of hard but painstaking work, they finally managed to rescue a woman they only knew the voice of. Orhan Kusun’s face lights up. The miracle has happened: covered in dust, the woman comes out lying on a stretcher. Screams and tears… this time of happiness. They are from his brother and his sister-in-law who were waiting, gripped by fear. To them are also added the cries of joy from all the inhabitants who came to immortalize the moment with their mobile phones. Each person rescued fuels hope, however fleeting it may be, for thousands of more families.

The brother and sister of the buried woman hope for a happy ending. © Julie Dungelhoeff, France 24

The relatives of the miraculous survivor will have to wait for the reunion. The ambulance must evacuate her to the nearest hospital. The siren will join the concert of horns from the other rescue vehicles that resound throughout the city.

*From the special envoy of France 24 in French in Turkey, article adapted from its original