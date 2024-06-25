Ruud van der Meer (66) happily cycled onto the boulevard of Scheveningen early in the morning. But this time things went terribly wrong. At the entrance to the beach boulevard, the chronically ill Ruud flew into the air and landed hard on the road, after an electric pole suddenly shot out of the ground. “If I had not had my helmet on, the damage would have been incalculable.”

#Chronically #ill #Ruud #falls #hard #due #poles #Scheveningen #lifethreatening