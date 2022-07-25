Each of us at one time or another had to deal with circumstances that made us feel stressed, whether it was a small task or a serious situation to overcome. In any case, it is chronic stress always has a certain impact on health e it can cause hair, nail and skin problems.

While it is not possible to completely remove stressful situations from our lives, certified dermatologists can recommend mental body practices, also known as stress management techniques, which focus on our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs to help control pressures. psychological and fight the negative effects they have on our body.

Chronic stress: here are the repercussions on our body

“Our brain and our skin are intimately connected and communicate with each other. This means that when we experience chronic stress from work, relationships or current events, the skin is both a target and a source of stress hormones, which can make the skin more vulnerable to itching, inflammation, irritation and infection, “he said. stated the dermatologist certified by the board Keira BarrFAAD “” When you understand how stress affects your body, you can more effectively incorporate mental body practices to help reduce stress and improve your physical, mental and emotional well-being. “

Being the largest organ in the body, the skin often reflects what is happening inside our body. Chronic stress can cause increased inflammation, slow wound healing, and negatively impact skin condition. Our glands produce more sebum when under stress, which can cause acne to worsen in people prone to outbreaks. Stress can also be a trigger for skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, causing these conditions to flare up.

Chronic stress can have a big impact on the aging of our skin. Stress hormones break down collagen and elastin in the skin and interfere with rejuvenation, which can speed up the aging process causing more fine lines and wrinkles. Hair and hair growth are also affected by stress, contributing to thinning and falling out. While stress-induced hair loss is temporary, it is important to deal with it quickly to prevent irreversible damage.

In addition to skin and hair, Dr Barr explained that chronic stress can have other consequences: “The use of mental therapies that affect the body can help regulate the response to stress, which can reduce symptoms and effects. of cancer treatment and improving quality of life, which is linked to improved treatment and the condition of the skin itself, “said Dr. Barr:” Learning to manage the stress response is a very powerful strategy to any regimen. skin care”.

The mental practices useful to our body are more effective when used in combination with other treatments. Examples of common mind-body practices include:

Meditation: a practice of focusing or clearing the mind that can help reduce blood pressure and symptoms of anxiety and depression;

Acupuncture: This technique involves inserting fine needles into the skin to relieve pain and relieve stress. It can also help reduce the frequency of tension headaches and prevent migraines.

Visualization: a method that consists of guiding the breath and directing the mind to imagine images, ideas, symbols or using positive thinking to achieve a desired result such as a feeling, a mentality or a bodily sensation.

Breathing: this technique focuses on breathing exercises used specifically for breath control;

Tai chi or qigong: a martial arts practice to help improve balance and reduce back pain;

Yoga: a practice of mind and body, which combines physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation or relaxation. Yoga focuses on improving mental and physical health, sleep and psychophysical balance.

Dr Barr explained that mind-body techniques are not a one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone has a unique relationship with chronic stress, and our perception and experience with stress determines how it affects us and how we respond to different mind-body techniques. Individuals should use the techniques that work best for them.

“To take care of our skin, we need to take a much more holistic approach and look at all the factors that influence it,” concluded Dr Barr. “Stress can be a contributing factor to more severe skin conditions. If you are dealing with a stressful situation that is affecting your skin, hair or nails, it is important to make an appointment to see a certified dermatologist ”.

One reason for chronic stress that affected the whole world was the pandemic due to COVID-19. This situation that has imposed several lockdowns and social isolation has affected the hair loss of several individuals.

“I’ve had patients who recently came in with stress-related hair loss who told me they were so worried about dying earlier this year or even having COVID-19. But they don’t see the effects until three months later, ”said dermatologist Dr. Ohara Aivaz of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles:“ The patient is discharged because the stress has resolved, yet the physical manifestation is happening now ”, Aivaz added. See also Baseball: Venados de San Miguel and Gabriel Leyva go for the championship

Chronic stress-related hair loss typically occurs three months or more after a stressful event. Why it takes so long isn’t clear, but the body can prematurely force hair into the dormant phase of its growth cycle, which eventually causes the hair root to shrink and fall out, experts say.

If an individual experiences hair loss, it is important to consider having a medical checkup for a thyroid problem or anemia. If stress is the cause, hair loss supplements and time can help, Aivaz explained.

“If the stress level decreases, most of the time, the hair loss stops by itself and the patient regrows the lost hair because their follicles are still active and healthy,” added the specialist. As the pandemic progressed, Aivaz and other dermatologists also had more patients seeking treatment for skin problems caused by increased hand washing and stress.

In addition to hair loss, chronic stress can trigger flare-ups of acne, dandruff and eczema, particularly among older people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and they may have been concerned about their health and finances, Aivaz said.

For eczema, she recommends taking short, warm showers of 10 minutes or less using unscented soap in the most affected areas (armpits, groin, feet). But don’t overdo it, he noted: “When the skin is very dry, even mild soap can remove natural oils. Don’t wash something that isn’t dirty, ”Aivaz concluded. “Lather the soap in your hands and skip the towel, which can also peel the skin.”

In addition to hair loss, chronic stress can contribute to making them gray, but once the right psychophysical balance is found, the hair will return to its natural color. A group of Columbia University scientists, in collaboration with an associate at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, found evidence that human hair turns gray due to stress and then reverts to its natural color when the stress is removed. . See also Driver is embarrassed to see video Ricardo Milos in Pedro Castillo's audience The researchers wrote a paper incorporating their findings and uploaded it to the prepress server of bioRxiv .

For many years, common wisdom has held that chronic stressful events can lead to hair color loss, but until now it has been believed that such graying was irreversible. In this new study, the researchers found evidence of stress-related gray hair returning to its natural color once the stressful event was over.

The research team looked at the role of melanin and certain proteins in giving hair its natural color. The researchers recruited 14 volunteers and asked to allow them to take hair samples from the head and other parts of the body. The researchers collected 400 hair samples and analyzed them using a new imaging technique that detected pigment levels in different parts of the hair. Scientists found that some of the hairs were gray on the tips rather than the roots.

Hair obviously grows from the roots, so the researchers’ discovery highlighted that the hair had turned gray at some point and then later started growing back to its natural color. After their discovery, the researchers contacted the same 14 volunteers and asked them to come back and answer a few questions.

Because hair grows at a certain speed, the researchers were able to calculate how far back in time a person’s hair had started to turn gray and then when it had returned to its natural color.

The research team asked study participants whether they had experienced chronic stressful events around the time their hair turned gray and found several matches. The scholars also found that for a person, going on vacation coincided with the return of their hair to their natural color.

Researchers have shown that their results indicate that chronic stress can, in fact, lead to gray hair, and that removing the stress factor can allow the hair to return to its natural color. the research team noted that such reversion appears to apply only to hair that has turned gray from stress and only if it occurs relatively soon after the hair has turned gray.