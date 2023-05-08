Doctors and nurses on the verge of a nervous breakdown, even more exhausted after 3 years of pandemic. Depressed, stressed and in perpetual lack of sleep due to increasingly heavier schedules and workloads, with the aggravating circumstance of the lack of recognition, the almost impossibility of establishing an empathetic relationship with patients and the bureaucracy that makes everything even more difficult. These i symptoms of burnout syndrome, a state of permanent stress affecting 52% of doctors and 45% of nurses working in hospital internal medicine departments, where a fifth of all hospitalizations in Italy are concentrated. One out of two thinks about quitting. Meanwhile, working under stress in the ward costs almost 100,000 medical errors a year.

This is the photograph taken by the survey conducted by Fadoi, the Federation of hospital internists, on a representative sample of over two thousand health professionals and presented in Milan at the 28th National Congress of the Federation.

49.6% of the sample define themselves as “burnout”, but the percentage rises to 52% when it comes to doctors, to fall back to 45% in the case of nurses. For both categories, the incidence is more than double among women, who still have to deal with the difficulty of combining the time devoted to work with that absorbed by their children and family. However, the survey also shows that the vast majority of doctors and nurses are still gratified by their work and by their relationship with patients. Age also affects the state of chronic stress: under the age of thirty the percentage of those in burnout drops to 30.5%. However, the burnout figure remains worrying. And projecting the more than significant numbers of internal medicines onto the entire universe of NHS professionals, there are over 56,000 doctors and 125,500 nurses working in burnout. And that, for this reason, they run into some inevitable mistakes. (continued)