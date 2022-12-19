In Italy, 26% of the female population suffers from chronic pelvic pain, a disabling condition that affects every aspect of a woman’s life: from sexuality to relationships, work and education. To make matters worse is the lack of timeliness with which this problem is intercepted and treated correctly: it is estimated that as many as one in three patients does not arrive at a diagnosis and therefore does not start a suitable course of treatment. To fill this gap, Consulcesi has launched a new CME training course entitled ‘Chronic pelvic pain: a multidisciplinary approach’.

Among the reasons for the missed diagnoses – the reference provider for the healthcare world explains in a note – the poor training of doctors on the subject plays an important role and, consequently, the scarce use of a multidisciplinary approach which, however, is fundamental to effectively treat chronic pelvic pain.

“Behind chronic pelvic pain – says Maria Grazia Porpora, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and among the teachers in the new course – there are often a multiplicity of non-gynecological causes: from gastrointestinal to musculoskeletal, neurological, to floor dysfunction pelvic, urological, but also psychosocial “factors”. For this reason, a synergistic work between the various health specialists is necessary to manage the disease and reduce its serious impact on the quality of life of patients”.

It is not only patients who pay the consequences of lack of attention to the causes and treatments of chronic pelvic pain. “This problem is in fact the main cause of work and school absences, with very high social and health costs”, underlines Porpora in the multimedia course available until 31 December (deadline of the three-year training period 2020-2022). In fact, if healthcare spending is around 3,500 euros/year per patient, 3 to 7 working days are lost every month in Italy, for an indirect cost of 4 billion euros, Consulcesi recalls in a note.

“Still too often – adds the expert – people who suffer from these pains are not listened to and for this reason the repercussions of pain on psychophysical well-being are greatly underestimated. Among the main problems of a missed or incorrect diagnosis – reiterates Porpora – there is just this. So the appeal we address to all doctors is to dwell in depth on the patient’s clinical history, look at previous illnesses, interventions, psychosocial factors too often ignored, sexual aspect, impact on the quality of life, etc. In this way – he concludes – together with the contribution of a team work between the various specialists, it is possible to achieve a personalized, integrated and most effective therapeutic strategy”.

Faced with the rapidity of scientific research that every day tells us about possible new treatments, as well as associated causes and comorbidities, remarks the scientific director of the course, Marzio Angelo Zullo, “training and continuous updating once again prove to be the best allies of professionals.