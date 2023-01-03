Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

It is estimated that one in four compatriots are afflicted with it. Among the most common causes: tumors, neuralgia, diabetic neuropathy, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, herpes zoster, migraine, trauma

Tumors, neuralgia, diabetic neuropathy, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, herpes zoster, migraine, trauma outcomes. They are certain conditions and pathologies that they cause chronic pain, real disease which affects people's health and conditions their life, work and social relationships. It is estimated that one in four compatriots suffer from chronic pain. Almost one million Italians complain of the presence of "severe" persistent pain, i.e. with an intensity equal to or greater than "7" (on a numerical scale from 0 to 10) and at least twice as many have "moderate" chronic pain, with an intensity between 4 to 6. Not everyone knows that the right not to suffer – or at least relieve pain – it is sanctioned by a law of the State «Provisions to ensure access to palliative care and pain management».

Public centers According to the law n. 38, which marked a watershed in the organization of pain treatment in Italy, pain it can also be treated in centers dedicated to pain therapy, as part of the National Health Service. The first step is speak of the pain you feel with the doctors, in the clinic, in the hospital, with the general practitioner or pediatrician. The level of pain will be “measured” through a “validated scale” and/or with suitable instruments, for example, if a child suffers. Will the doctor a prescribe the right treatments or, always on the prescription of the National Health Service, the specialist



at one of the pain management centres widespread in the area, where advanced therapies are also available for the treatment of pain.

Essential level of assistance According to the law n. 38, the pain therapy consists of «set of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions aimed at identifying and applying to suitable and appropriate chronic morbid forms tpharmacological, surgical, instrumental, psychological and rehabilitative therapiesvariously integrated with each other, in order to elaborate suitable diagnostic-therapeutic pathways for the suppression and control of pain».

With the DPCM defining and updating the Lea in 2017, pain therapy was included in the Essential levels of assistance (Lea), the services that the National Health Service must ensure to every citizen throughout the national territory, regardless of the place of residence.