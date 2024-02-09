Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Epidemiological monitoring could facilitate access to treatment in the pain therapy centers of the National Health Service. The right not to suffer enshrined in Law 38/2010

Whether it is due to heachache



or on the backto trauma, to a tumor or to other diseases such as fibromyalgia, arthrosis, neuralgia or herpes zoster, the chronic pain – what lasts for months or even years – afflicts our country over 10 million adultsabove all women. the estimate – the first validated at national level – by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit published in Istisan report Chronic pain in Italy and its psychosocial correlates from the European Health Interview Survey 2019.

The study involved over 44 thousand people, of which approximately 38,800 responded to a short questionnaire on chronic pain, included in the European Health Survey conducted by Istat.

The investigation The results of the survey show that approximately 4 million men and almost 6 and a half million women suffer from chronic pain,

persistent for at least 3 months

(prior to the interview), in one or more parts of the body.

This condition of suffering that persists over time it affects 8 percent of the population between 18 and 44 years old, 21.3% of adults between 45 and 54 years old, 35 percent of people aged between 65 and 74 years old, up to 50 percent one hundred of those aged over eighty-five.

And, the Report underlines, the gender inequalities, and not only.

The gap in prevalence estimates between males and females in fact begins already at the age of 35, and gradually widens to the detriment of females, with percentages more than 15 points higher among the elderly (65 years and older).

All in all, 60% of adults with chronic pain in Italy are female.

The distribution of this condition, the survey reveals, varies across the national territory, with a more evident disadvantage for southern people aged 65 and over; in particular, igelderly people from the South represent the highest share of people with chronic pain in Italy: among those over 84 in the South, 67.1% are affected, compared to 58.5% in the Center and 52.5% in the North. See also Smog kills 68,000 Italians a year, the 'One healthon' campaign kicks off

Causes of chronic pain The causes that may be at the origin, or underlying the onset of chronic pain, include: a primary disease, already diagnosed, usually related to a state of pain (in 52 percent of cases); a trauma (21%), a surgery (7%), a cancer (3%). There is one percentage of individuals with chronic pain – 13 percent – who does not yet have a clear diagnosis of the disease, and which reports high or very high intensities of pain in 23 percent of cases.

Furthermore, the survey shows that less well-off people are generally more affected by chronic pain social inequalities which become more marked with increasing age.

Also implications for mental health Chronic suffering also has implications for mental health. The survey finds that as many as 13 percent of people suffer from chronic pain moderate to severe depressive symptoms compared to less than 2 percent in the population who do not suffer from it. There is a condition of co-morbidity between chronic pain and depression

to the detriment of female people and people with a pi low level of education. See also Green light from the European Commission for immunotherapy against early stage lung cancer

Centers dedicated to pain therapy (paid by the NHS) The right not to suffer unnecessarily – or at least alleviate pain – enshrined in law no. 38 of 2010 Provisions to guarantee access to palliative care and pain therapy.

With the Prime Ministerial Decree defining and updating the LEAs in 2017, pain therapy was included in the Essential levels of assistancethe services that the National Health Service must guarantee to every person throughout the national territory, regardless of their place of residence.

Chronic pain is a real pathology and can also be treated in centers dedicated to pain therapy, within the National Health Service. Anyone who suffers from it must talk to the doctor (family doctor or pediatrician, or in hospital), who will be able to “measure” the level of intensity using suitable instruments, and prescribe appropriate therapies or (always on the prescription of the National Health Service) lto a specialist visit

at one of the pain therapy centers widespread throughout the area, where advanced therapies for the treatment of pain are also available. See also Rare diseases, presented the 6th annual Ossfor 2022 report on access to medicines and treatments

Promote access to diagnosis and treatment The study fills a knowledge gap in our country compared to other European countries, as the authors underline: The high prevalence of chronic pain in the adult population and the other estimates presented in the Report, referring, for example, to comorbidity, mental health, role of sociodemographic factors or impact of chronic pain on work and disabilitythey offer a epidemiological picture valuable for the identification of diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation needsfor the definition of models of prevention and, last but not least, the definition of social-welfare support plans.

With the Report, the Istituto Superiore di Sanit inaugurates the epidemiological monitoring of chronic pain in Italy, with the contribution and collaboration of Istat and the ISAL Foundation (Institute for Research and Study of Pain).

The information impact that this monitoring produces – the Institute hopes – will be able to promote full application than the law Italian has already made provisions since 2010 on the subject of access to the pain therapy network for all.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.