Over 10 million adults in Italy suffer from chronic pain. The estimate, the first validated at a national level, is contained in the Istisan Report 'Chronic pain in Italy and its psychosocial correlates from the European Health Interview Survey 2019', published by the Higher Institute of Health. The investigation involved more 44,000 participantsof which approximately 38,800 responded to the short questionnaire on chronic pain, included in the European Health Survey conducted byIstat.

The results show that chronic pain affects approximately 4 million men and almost 6 and a half million women and is present in 8% of the population aged 18-44 years, with an increase to 21.3% among 45-54 year olds, to 35% among the so-called “young elderly” (65-74 year olds), up to 50 % in those aged over eighty-five. Gender inequalities are confirmed: the gap in prevalence estimates between males and females begins in fact already at the age of 35, and gradually widens to the detriment of females, with percentages more than 15 points higher among the elderly (65 years and more). Overall, 60% of adults with chronic pain in Italy are women.

The diffusion over the territory is variable, with a more evident disadvantage in Noon for individuals aged 65 and over. The causes that may be at the origin, or are in any case underlying the onset of chronic pain, include: a primary disease, already diagnosed, usually related to a state of pain (52%), a trauma (21%), a surgery (7%), a tumor (3%). There is a not insignificant share of people with chronic pain who do not yet have a clear diagnosis of the disease, 13%, and who report high or very high intensity of pain in 23% of cases. On the mental health side, as many as 13% of those suffering from chronic pain have moderate to severe depressive symptoms compared to less than 2% in the unaffected population.

There is a co-morbid condition between chronic pain and depression – highlights theIss – to the detriment of female people and people with a lower level of education.

“I study – the authors underline – fills a knowledge gap that, at least in part, has persisted since 2003, the year in which Harald Breivik and colleagues at the University of Oslo conducted a survey on chronic pain in European countries. The high prevalence of chronic pain in the adult population and the other estimates presented in the Report, referring, for example, to comorbidity, mental health, role of sociodemographic factors or impact of chronic pain on work and disabilitythey offer a valuable epidemiological picture for the identification of diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation needs, for the definition of prevention models and, last but not least, the definition of social-welfare support plans”.

“The phenomenon thus outlined – they continue – requires adequate attention and reliable and validated measurements. With this first Report, the Higher Institute of Health inaugurates the epidemiological monitoring of chronic pain in the country, with the contribution and collaboration of Istat and Isal Foundation (Institute for research and study of pain).The informative impact that this monitoring produces has allowed, already in 2020, its inclusion in the national statistical program and will hopefully favor the full application of what the Italian law has already provided for access to the pain therapy network for all since 2010”.