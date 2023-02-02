Many people are unaware that some antidepressants are also prescribed to treat certain conditions chronic pain. One in five people suffer from chronic pain in Australia and globally, and chronic pain treatment is often suboptimal, with commonly used medications having limited or unknown benefits.

The use of antidepressants to help manage a person’s pain is on the rise, even when they don’t have a mood disorder such as depression. An international team of researchers has found that certain classes of antidepressants were effective in treating certain conditions of pain in adults, but others were not effective or efficacy was unknown.

The results of Research were published in the scientific journal The BMJ.

Chronic pain: is it useful to treat it with antidepressants?

The researchers say the findings show physicians need to consider all the evidence before deciding to prescribe antidepressants for the management of chronic pain: “This review, for the first time, brings together all existing evidence on the efficacy of antidepressants in treating chronic pain. chronic pain in a comprehensive paper,” said lead author Dr. Giovanni Ferreira of the Sydney Institute for Musculoskeletal Health and Musculoskeletal Health at the University of Sydney.

The review looked at 26 systematic reviews from 2012 to 2022 involving over 25,000 participants. This included data from 8 classes of antidepressants and 22 pain conditions including back pain, fibromyalgia, headache, postoperative pain and irritable bowel syndrome.

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) antidepressants such as duloxetine have been found to be effective for most pain conditions, such as back pain, osteoarthritis of the knee, postoperative pain, fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (nerve pain).

In contrast, tricyclic antidepressants, such as amitriptyline, are the antidepressants most commonly used to treat pain in clinical practice, but the review showed it is unclear how well they work or if they work for most pain conditions.

The use of antidepressants as a pain treatment has recently attracted global attention. A 2021 guideline for the management of chronic primary pain published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends not using pain medications except antidepressants. The guideline recommends different types of antidepressants, such as amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine or sertraline for adults living with primary chronic pain.

Dr. Ferreira said a more nuanced approach to prescribing antidepressants for pain is needed:

“Recommending a list of antidepressants without careful consideration of the evidence for each of those antidepressants for different pain conditions can mislead physicians and patients into thinking that all antidepressants are equally effective for pain conditions. We have shown that this is not the case.”

Co-author Dr Christina Abdel Shaheed, from the University of Sydney’s School of Public Health and Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, said: “The findings of this review will help both clinicians and patients weigh the benefits and harms of antidepressants. for various pain conditions so they can make informed decisions about whether and when to use them.” See also WhatsApp launches innovative 'Quality Mode': how to activate it and how it works

Dr Ferreira said there are multiple treatment options for pain and that people shouldn’t rely solely on painkillers for pain relief: “Some pain medications may play a role in pain management, but should only be considered as a part of the solution. For some pain conditions, exercise, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes may also help. Talk to your doctor to learn more about which alternatives may be appropriate for you,” Dr. Ferreira said.

Professor Christopher Maher, co-director of Sydney Musculoskeletal Health at the University of Sydney, said: “This review has distilled the evidence from over 150 clinical trials into an accessible summary that clinicians can use to help them make better decisions for their chronic pain patients.”

Most antidepressant prescriptions for pain are “off-label,” which is when antidepressants have not been approved to be prescribed for pain.

Many antidepressants are thought to help with pain by acting on chemicals in the brain that can help relieve pain, such as serotonin. However, it is not known exactly why some antidepressants improve pain. In Australia, the only antidepressant approved for the treatment of pain is duloxetine, which is approved for diabetic neuropathic pain (nerve pain caused by diabetes).

Amitriptyline is approved in the UK for some pain conditions, such as neuropathic pain (nerve pain), tension-type headaches and migraines, but is not approved to treat any pain conditions in Australia.

