Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia: what Silvio Berlusconi’s disease is and how to treat it

What is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, Silvio Berlusconi’s disease, and how is it treated? According to what emerged from the medical bulletin signed by Prof. Zangrillo, the former Prime Minister is suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. “The President is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a lung infection. The infectious event is part of the context of a chronic hematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time ”, he reads. “The therapeutic strategy in place involves the cure of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of the pre-existing clinical conditions”.

But what is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMLM)? It is the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes, and is a disease characterized by the increase of a specific population of white blood cells: monocytes. Myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes are a group of disorders that straddle chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms, as they often present with excessive proliferation of blood cells, and myelodysplastic syndromes, with which they share an abnormal maturation of bone marrow precursors.

CMML is a heterogeneous disease, which usually appears in old age and which can present in a dysplastic form, in which anemia and neutropenia prevail, or in a proliferative form, with a high number of white blood cells. There is always an excess of monocytes in the blood and marrow, and a variable number of immature cells (“blasts”).

How to cure

How is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia treated? Chronic myeloid leukemia therapy is mainly based on the use of a group of drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Chemotherapy and donor stem cell transplantation are used only in selected cases.